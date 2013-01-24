Home
Philips Sonicare For Kids

Standard sonic toothbrush heads

HX6042/33
Sonicare
    Superior cleaning in seconds.*

    Sonicare For Kids toothbrush head is perfect for small mouths with growing teeth. It works exclusively with the For Kids power toothbrush that together deliver a safe and more pleasant experience that kids find fun and habit-forming. See all benefits

      Cleans and protects growing smiles ages 7+

      • 2-pack
      • Standard size
      • Click-on
      • Kid-friendly clean
      Age 7+

      Age 7+

      The Philips Sonicare For Kids standard toothbrush head features a contoured profile to fit your child's teeth Age 7+ and soft bristles for a gently cleaning experience. Also features rubber molding on the back of the brush head for a safer, more pleasant cleaning. Also available in smaller, compact size for Kids Age 4+.

      Up to 75% more effective than a manual toothbrush

      Up to 75% more effective than a manual toothbrush

      The Philips Sonicare For Kids brush head is clinically proven to provide superior plaque removal beyond a manual toothbrush. Start your kids off with more protection from decay and more pleasant dental visits. Better checkups guaranteed or your money back.

      Superior cleaning maximizes every second

      Superior cleaning maximizes every second

      Our sonic power enables you to take full advantage of the limited amount of time your kids spend brushing as they build healthy habits and perfect their brushing technique.

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

      Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

      Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

      The Philips Sonicare For Kids brush heads clicks on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning.

      Part of a better oral healthcare routine

      Part of a better oral healthcare routine

      Like all authentic Philips Sonicare branded brush heads, this brush head is safe on teeth and gums. Each brush head has been quality tested for exceptional performance and durability.

      Technical Specifications

      • Items included

        Brush heads
        2 Sonicare for Kids standard

      • Compatibility

        Brush head system
        Click-on
        Suitable for these models
        • HealthyWhite+
        • for Kids

      • Design and finishing

        Bristle stiffness feel
        Medium
        Color
        Aqua
        Reminder bristles
        Blue bristle color fade away
        Size
        Standard
        Material brush head
        BPA-Free

      • Health benefits

        Plaque removal
        Removes up to 75% more plaque*

      • Quality and performance

        Replacement
        Every 3 months
        Tested
        for optimal usage

          • than a manual toothbrush