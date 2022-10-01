Search terms

    Take your baking to the next level with the Philips Kitchen Machine. Make expert-level dough in just 3 minutes.* From breads to cakes, take inspiration from hundreds of recipes on the NutriU app and bake like a pro from your very first try. See all benefits

    Take your baking to the next level with the Philips Kitchen Machine. Make expert-level dough in just 3 minutes.* From breads to cakes, take inspiration from hundreds of recipes on the NutriU app and bake like a pro from your very first try. See all benefits

    Take your baking to the next level with the Philips Kitchen Machine. Make expert-level dough in just 3 minutes.* From breads to cakes, take inspiration from hundreds of recipes on the NutriU app and bake like a pro from your very first try. See all benefits

      Perfect bakes from your first try

      Create perfect dough in just 3 minutes.*

      • Dough hooks, whisk & beater
      • 5.5L Bowl
      • Powerful 1000W motor
      • 8 speed settings
      ProKnead Technology for expert-level baking

      ProKnead Technology for expert-level baking

      A unique technology that mimics the motion of the hand by pressing and stretching the dough simultaneously, for the perfect, hassle-free elastic dough in just 3 minutes.*

      Dishwasher-safe accessories make cleaning up easy

      Dishwasher-safe accessories make cleaning up easy

      Dishwasher-safe accessoriess promise a hassle-free clean up, time after time.

      NutriU App for inspiring recipes

      NutriU App for inspiring recipes

      Use the NutriU app to get access to hundreds of easy to follow, step-by-step recipes to delight the family with a variety of treats. Join an engaging community to exchange recipes, baking tips and more.

      Splash Guard for mess-free baking

      Splash Guard for mess-free baking

      Keep your counter clean with the splash guard accessory. It ensures that no ingredients leave the bowl and makes pouring easy.

      LED Smart Timer

      LED Smart Timer

      Simply set the countdown on the Smart timer, add your ingredients, and let the Philips kitchen machine do the hard work for you. It also automatically switches off at the end of the set time.

      Perfect Fit Mixing provides a seamless experience

      Perfect Fit Mixing provides a seamless experience

      Scrape all the edges of the bowl, thoroughly mixing all your ingredients, thanks to perfect fit mixing.

      Automatic Bowl Lighting

      Automatic Bowl Lighting

      Illuminates your ingredients for clarity and precision during the mixing process

      Robust Metal Base

      Robust Metal Base

      The metal base is designed to ensure complete stability even when mixing the toughest ingredients.

      8 different speed settings provide complete control

      8 different speed settings provide complete control

      To fulfill all of your mixing and kneading requirements, fast or slow.

      Motor Thermal Protection Sensor

      Motor Thermal Protection Sensor

      A kitchen machine built to last thanks to the special Motor Thermo Protection (MTP) sensor that prevents the motor overheating from frequent use.

      Extra bowl accessory

      Extra bowl accessory

      Double your recipe prep by purchasing an extra bowl, separately, to keep up with all your baking desires

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        1000

      • General specifications

        Number of speed settings
        8

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Black
        Housing material
        Metal & High Quality Plastic
        Material bowl
        Stainless steel
        Material bowl tools
        Stainless steel

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        176 x 360 x 345
        Weight of product
        6.72

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        Made of at least 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Finishing

        Bowl Capacity
        5.5
        Bowl Material
        Stainless steel

      • Accessories included

        Dough Hook
        Yes
        Beater
        Yes
        Whisk
        Yes
        5.5L Bowl
        Yes

