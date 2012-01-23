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  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

    Viva Collection Food processor

    HR7761/00

    Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

    This Food Processor has a 3 in 1 compact set-up with a 2.1L bowl (1.5L working capacity), blender and grinder mill. It also has 5 stainless steel disc inserts enabling you to effortlessly create a wide variety of your favorite recipes.

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    Viva Collection Food processor

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    Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

    Create home made cakes, gratins, salads and more

    • 750 W
    • Compact 3 in 1 setup
    • 2.1 L bowl
    • Accessories for + 28 functions
    750 W motor for powerful processing

    750 W motor for powerful processing

    This Philips Food Processor offers a powerful motor with 2 speeds and pulse, providing power and control to prepare all your favorite recipes.

    PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

    PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

    PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result in both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!

    Accessories to easily perform 28+ functions

    Accessories to easily perform 28+ functions

    The - dishwasher safe - accessories are a kneading tool to mix and knead batter and dough. A stainless steel chopping knife to prepare meat and vegetables. Various disc inserts to handle shredding and grating. Break resistant blender of 1L for blending, crushing and stirring different ingredients. An emulsifying disc to prepare food like whipped cream and mayonnaise. A chopper mill to grind e.g. coffee beans

    Break-resistant jar for intensive use

    Break-resistant jar for intensive use

    A 1.75-liter break-resistant jar has a working capacity of 1 liter for up to up to 5 smoothie portions at once.

    Up to 5 portions in one go

    Up to 5 portions in one go

    The generous 2.1L bowl (1.5 L working capacity) enables you to blend up to 5 portions of soup in one go.

    Form fitting couplings and tools for easy assembly

    Form fitting couplings and tools for easy assembly

    This Philips food processor is designed to be very easy to assemble. Its parts simply click together thanks to the clever form fitting design of the accessories.

    Disc inserts to slice, shred and granulate

    Disc inserts to slice, shred and granulate

    Simply select the right disc insert (slicing, shredding, granulating) to prepare your favorite food and click it on the disc holder.

    Sturdy base stands stable, even during kneading

    Sturdy base stands stable, even during kneading

    Sturdy base stands stable, even during kneading

    2 speed settings and pulse for maximum control

    2 speed settings and pulse for maximum control

    For best results, use the low speed setting (speed 1) to whip cream, beat eggs, create pastries and bread dough. The higher speed setting (speed 2) is well suited to chop onions and meats, blend soups and smoothies or shred, slice, grate or rasp vegetables.

    Dishwasher safe accessories

    Dishwasher safe accessories

    Color coded accessory and speed combinations

    Match the color of the speed with the color of the accessory for optimized results.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Included
      • Blade unit S-blade
      • Coarse shredding tool
      • Coarse slicing tool
      • Emulsifying tool
      • Fine shredding tool
      • Fine slicing tool
      • Granulating tool
      • Jar
      • Julienne tool
      • Kneading tool
      • Mill

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.0  m
      Capacity bowl
      2  L
      Power
      750  W
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Working capacity bowl
      1.5  L
      Frequency
      50-60  Hz
      Capacity jar
      1.75  L
      Working capacity jar
      1.0  L
      Capacity mill
      250  ml
      RPM blender (max)
      21000  rpm
      RPM bowl (max)
      1900  rpm

    • Design

      Color
      Oyster metallic

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      210x210x368  mm

    • General specifications

      Number of speed settings
      2 + pulse
      Product features
      • Integrated cord storage
      • Non-slip feet
      • Pulse

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      Plastic ABS
      Material accessories
      Stainless steel
      Material jar
      Plastic SAN

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

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