    7000 Series High speed blender

    HR3760/00

    Endless inspiration. Smoothest blends.

    With ProBlend Ultra technology, giving you the power to create ultimate variety of taste and texture and HomeID app helping uncover new possibilities. So from smoothies and soups, sauces to nut butters, you can keep the whole family happy.

    7000 Series High speed blender

    • ProBlend Ultra technology
    • HomeID app
    • Quick Select Programs
    Discover great recipes and fresh coffee with HomeID

    Discover great recipes and fresh coffee with HomeID

    Download the HomeID app and discover hundreds of recipes for your new blender, including fresh ideas for drinks, snacks, desserts, or even whole meals. Making healthy food choices has never tasted so good, with simple but flavourful twists on all kinds of family favourites. From healthier chocolate desserts to nutritious main courses, HomeID has recipes you'll love.

    ProBlend Ultra Technology

    ProBlend Ultra Technology

    ProBlend Ultra technology combines 3 features custom-designed to work perfectly together for ultimate variety of taste and texture just as you like it every time.

    ProBlend Ultra Jar

    ProBlend Ultra Jar

    The ProBlend Ultra jar is designed with one-of-a-kind ribs to continuously guide ingredients back into the blending flow.

    ProBlend Ultra Motor

    ProBlend Ultra Motor

    The ProBlend Ultra motor delivers strong 1500W power to drive the blending flow and evenly circulate all ingredients.

    ProBlend Ultra Blades

    ProBlend Ultra Blades

    The ProBlend Ultra blades are uniquely designed with a combination of a serrated blade, for crushing hard ingredients into smaller pieces, and sharp blades for slicing them into the finest texture.

    Instant selection with Quick Select Programs

    Instant selection with Quick Select Programs

    Quick select programs on digital display are defined with time and speed setting so that your favorite recipes are at your fingertips. They include; smoothie, nut-butter, dessert, soup, sauce as well as ice-crushing and cleaning functions.

    Effortless cleaning with Quick Cleaning Function

    Effortless cleaning with Quick Cleaning Function

    Activate cleaning function with a small amount of water and dish soap, enjoy hassle-free cleaning in just 2 minutes. Cleaning function removes even the stubborn residue like cake batters and nut butters.

    Dishwasher safe parts

    Dishwasher safe parts

    All detachable parts are dishwasher safe. ProBlend Ultra Blade is specially designed to prevent food particles getting trapped underneath the blades.

    Large jar capacity for the family

    Large jar capacity for the family

    2L glass jar with 1.8L effective capacity: so theres enough for all the family.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Technical Specification

      Power
      1500W

    • Technical specifications

      Effective capacity
      1.8  L
      Max Jar Capacity
      2 l

    • Design

      Color(s)
      Metallic and black

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      216 x 167 x 442  mm
      Weight of product
      4.58  kg

    • General specifications

      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Dishwasher safe
      Yes
      Number of speed settings
      12
      Pulse
      Yes
      Quick Select Programs
      6
      Quick Cleaning function
      Yes

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      Metal
      Jar material
      Glass

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      > 98% recycled paper

