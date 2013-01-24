Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes
The Philips mixer helps you create delicious fluffy cakes, and breads for your family. Air conic mixing allows shorter whipping time and smoother cake batter. Its powerful 400 W motor will make light work of the toughest of doughs. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes
The Philips mixer helps you create delicious fluffy cakes, and breads for your family. Air conic mixing allows shorter whipping time and smoother cake batter. Its powerful 400 W motor will make light work of the toughest of doughs. See all benefits
Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes
The Philips mixer helps you create delicious fluffy cakes, and breads for your family. Air conic mixing allows shorter whipping time and smoother cake batter. Its powerful 400 W motor will make light work of the toughest of doughs. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes
The Philips mixer helps you create delicious fluffy cakes, and breads for your family. Air conic mixing allows shorter whipping time and smoother cake batter. Its powerful 400 W motor will make light work of the toughest of doughs. See all benefits
The unique conic shaped beater allows maximum incorporation of air that contributes fluffy texture and smooth cake batter
The bowl was designed to seamlessly match the conic shaped beaters for best mixing results.
The automatic driven bowl rotates to allow for better and more thorough mixing.
With one simple touch you can release the beaters or dough hooks.
The suction feet keeps your stand and bowl mixer stable & grounded to the surface.
The powerful 400W motor will make light work of the toughest of doughs.
Accessories
Country of origin
General specifications
Service
Sustainability
Technical specifications
Design
Finishing