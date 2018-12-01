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  • Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes

    Viva Collection Mixer

    HR3740/11

    Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes

    The Philips mixer helps you create delicious fluffy cakes, and breads for your family. Air conic mixing allows shorter whipping time and smoother cake batter. Its powerful 400 W motor will make light work of the toughest of doughs.

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    Viva Collection Mixer

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    Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes

    Up to 25% faster* with powerful 400W motor

    • 400 W
    • 5 speeds + turbo
    • Deep purple
    Conic shaped beater for maximum air incorporation

    Conic shaped beater for maximum air incorporation

    The unique conic shaped beater allows maximum incorporation of air that contributes fluffy texture and smooth cake batter

    5 speed settings for better control

    5 speed settings for better control

    The wide range of speed gives you the best control in mixing.

    Turbo function

    Turbo function

    Turbo function allows extra bursts of power just when you need them.

    Easy beater assembly

    Easy beater assembly

    Beaters have been designed with a different pattern on one end to be intuitively assembled for a quick setup.

    Easy beater ejection button

    Easy beater ejection button

    With one simple touch you can release the beaters or dough hooks.

    400W motor power for even the toughests of doughs

    400W motor power for even the toughests of doughs

    The powerful 400W motor will make light work of the toughest of doughs.

    Keeping your cables tidy is easy with the cord clip

    The cord storage clip helps you keep your kitchen tidy.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Accessories

      Included
      • Double balloon beater
      • Kneading tool

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.2  m
      Power
      400  W
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz

    • Design

      Color
      White
      Color of control panel
      Cashmere Grey

    • General specifications

      Product features
      • Cord storage
      • On/off switch
      • Turbo function
      Number of speed settings
      5 + turbo

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      ABS plastic
      Material accessories
      Stainless Steel

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

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