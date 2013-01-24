Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Daily Collection

Meat mincer

HR2713/31
1 Awards
  • High performance mincing, ultra-compact design High performance mincing, ultra-compact design High performance mincing, ultra-compact design
    -{discount-value}

    Daily Collection Meat mincer

    HR2713/31
    1 Awards

    High performance mincing, ultra-compact design

    This compact Philips Meat Mincer is designed to save you significant amount of kitchen space both during usage and storage. At the same time, thanks to its sturdy motor and metal coupling, you can mince high quantities of meat. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Daily Collection Meat mincer

    High performance mincing, ultra-compact design

    This compact Philips Meat Mincer is designed to save you significant amount of kitchen space both during usage and storage. At the same time, thanks to its sturdy motor and metal coupling, you can mince high quantities of meat. See all benefits

    High performance mincing, ultra-compact design

    This compact Philips Meat Mincer is designed to save you significant amount of kitchen space both during usage and storage. At the same time, thanks to its sturdy motor and metal coupling, you can mince high quantities of meat. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Daily Collection Meat mincer

    High performance mincing, ultra-compact design

    This compact Philips Meat Mincer is designed to save you significant amount of kitchen space both during usage and storage. At the same time, thanks to its sturdy motor and metal coupling, you can mince high quantities of meat. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all meat-mincer

      High performance mincing, ultra-compact design

      With strong motor for up to 1.7 kg/min capacity

      • 450W nominal
      • 1600W blocked power
      • 1.7kg/min
      Strong motor with 450W nominal and 1600 W blocked power

      Strong motor with 450W nominal and 1600 W blocked power

      450W nominal, 1600W blocked power for mincing quick and easy.

      Mincing capacity up to 1.7kgs in 1 minute

      Mincing capacity up to 1.7kgs in 1 minute

      Mincing capacity up to 1.7kgs in 1 minute.

      Full metal coupling for heavy duty performance

      Full metal coupling for heavy duty performance

      The full metal gear coupling is designed to withstand heavy duty mincing.

      Hygienic stainless steel cutting knife stays sharp

      Hygienic stainless steel cutting knife stays sharp

      Hygienic stainless steel cutting knife stays sharp.

      Sausage horns 12mm (thin) and 22mm (thick)

      Sausage horns 12mm (thin) and 22mm (thick)

      The 2 differently sized sausage horns allow you to create different types of results. use the 12mm for thinner results, or the 22mm one for thicker ones.

      Additional hopper with 3 vegetable cutting drums

      Additional hopper with 3 vegetable cutting drums

      Cutting vegetables has never been easier with the 3 included vegetable drums. With the 2 shredding drums you can shred to fine or coarse results. The slicing drum goes though vegetables in no time!

      Innovative 2 sided cleaning tool

      Innovative 2 sided cleaning tool

      Innovative 2 sided cleaning tool shortens cleaning time with 50%. After mincing, simply click the mincing screen onto the cleaning tool and rinse under running water. No more tedious cleaning of clogged screen holes!

      Self-correcting knife and screw for always correct assembly

      Self-correcting knife and screw for always correct assembly

      The knife can only be assembled correctly on the feeding screw.

      2 hygienic stainless steel grinding discs (5, 8 mm)

      2 hygienic stainless steel grinding discs (5, 8 mm)

      Motor protection device

      TCO motor protection for long product lifetime.

      Easy self feeding for effortless mincing

      Easy self feeding for effortless mincing.

      Easy to carry thanks to the integrated handle

      Easy to carry thanks to the integrated handle.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Cleaning tool
        • Coarse slicing tool
        • Fine slicing tool
        • Kebbe maker
        • Sausage horn

      • General specifications

        Number of speed settings
        1

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.0  m
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Power
        1600  W

      • Weight and dimensions

        Sausage horn diameter
        12, 22  mm

      • Design

        Color
        White, Cashmere grey

      • Finishing

        Material accessories
        Stainless steel
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material of main body
        ABS plastic

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards