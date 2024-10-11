Search terms

    3000 Series Blender

    HR2191/30

    Smooth blends with no lumps in 45 seconds*

    Designed to improve your everyday blending, with the 600W power and blade performance you need to take on all your ingredients and even crush ice. Delivering a smooth consistency with minimal effort and in no time at all.

    Unique ProBlend system

    • ProBlend system
    • 2L Maximum Capacity
    • 1.25L Effective Capacity
    • 2 Speed settings + pulse
    • Plastic Jar
    Crushes ice into fine pieces in just 45 seconds**

    Crushes ice into fine pieces in just 45 seconds**

    Use the ProBlend system plus the Pulse setting to crush ice cubes into fine pieces in just 45 seconds**. Perfect for your favorite chilled drinks and smoothies, and great for special desserts.

    Durable stainless steel blades

    Durable stainless steel blades

    Durable stainless steel blades stay sharp and free from rust or tarnishing for longer.

    Unique ProBlend system ensures smooth consistency

    Unique ProBlend system ensures smooth consistency

    Unique ProBlend system perfectly combines 3 technologies, custom-designed to ensure smooth blending with no lumps in just 45 seconds*. The 600W power motor drives the blending flow to circulate all your ingredients evenly, while the innovative blade design is specially shaped to maximize the cutting area. Last but not least, the jar is designed with unique ribs to continuously guide ingredients back into the blending flow.

    Specially designed to process different ingredients

    The new 4 star blade mill grinds efficiently, being up to 3 x times faster. Perfect for grinding coffee, nuts, herbs and spices into the fine consistency you need.

    1 speed + Pulse settings to choose from

    Produce a wide range of drinks and enable fast ingredient preparation for your favorite meals with 1 speed and Pulse settings to choose from. Use for ingredients from herbs, spices and veggies, to grinding coffee, and even crushing ice to make a delicious chilled smoothie.

    Large jar perfectly sized for your family's needs

    Serves up to 5 drinks (based on 200ml glass size) thanks to 1L effective capacity.***

    Download the HomeID app for healthy, tasty family favorites

    Download and discover the HomeID app with +200 ideas on how to make your favorite drinks, meals and snacks with the help of your new blender. Healthy cooking should be simple and leave your family wanting more. That is why the HomeID app offers a variety of healthy alternatives of your favorite dishes. From healthy chocolate desserts to nutrient-packed main meals, we create our recipes healthy but without compromising on delicious taste.

    MTP sensor prevents motor overheating

    Special Motor Thermo Protection (MTP) sensor is designed to prevent the motor from overheating and protects from over-current condition during use.

    Suction feet for no vibrations during use

    The blender features suction feet for stability and to ensure it doesn’t vibrate during use.

    Ergonomic and robust design for ease of use

    The design has been carefully considered to be both ergonomic and robust, while also being modern and stylish, sized to fit in all types of kitchen. The jar shape is comfortable to grip and the rotary knob enables easy operation.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      Mill and Chopper

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      600  W
      Cord length
      0.85  m
      Effective capacity
      1.25  L
      Max Jar Capacity
      2 l

    • Design

      Color
      White

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      168x192x381  mm

    • General specifications

      Dishwasher safe
      Yes
      Product features
      • Problend technology with 4 star stainless steel blade
      • Durability: Motor Thermo protection sensor
      • Easy to clean: Dishwasher safe
      • Easy to clean: Detachable blade
      • Jar size: 2L maximum capacity
      • Jar size: 1.25L effective capacity
      • Speed settings: 2 speed+pulse
      • Jar material: Plastic
      • Doesn’t vibrate: Suction feet
      • Easy to store: Integrated power and cord storage
      • Accessories: mill & chopper
      Speed UI
      Rotary Knob

    • Finishing

      Body material
      Plastic and stainless steel
      Jar material
      Plastic
      knives material
      Stainless steel

    • Service

      Warranty
      2 years global warranty

    • * Tested in MAX mode on various recipes
    • ** if considered a glass of 200ml
