Avance Collection

Blender

HR2096/00
2 Awards
    The Philips blender with ProBlend 6 and 800W motor can handle just about anything - from fruits/vegetables to ice. Its multi-speed function will blend, crush and cut for perfectly smooth blending and any consistency you want. See all benefits

      Best blending, leaves no bits

      ProBlend 6 technology for up to 50% finer result*

      • 800 W
      • 2 L glass jar
      • with spatula
      • ProBlend 6
      Unique off-center jar design to mix ingredients efficiently

      Unique off-center jar design to mix ingredients efficiently

      Blade positioned off-center in the jar will create turbulence and mixing ingredients in the most effective way.

      Powerful 800 W motor

      Powerful 800 W motor

      This Philips blender has a strong 800 W motor for blending, mixing and crushing effectively.

      Max 2 L (with food 1.5 L) high quality glass jar

      Max 2 L (with food 1.5 L) high quality glass jar

      The 2 L jar is made of high quality glass which is scratch proof, and allows to process hot ingredients.

      Variable speed control with illuminated display

      Variable speed control with illuminated display

      Set the blender to the speed you want with this unique control knob.

      Programmed ice crushing function

      Programmed ice crushing function

      Motor will operate pre-programmed sequence to crush ice easily with the touch of a button

      One touch pulse and smoothie button

      One touch pulse and smoothie button

      Pulse button to control the operation whatever you want and smoothie button for making the best tasting smoothie by pressing once.

      Spatula for mixing ingredients easily

      Spatula for mixing ingredients easily

      The handy spatula of the Philips blender ensures a safe stirring while blending the ingredients.

      Dishwasher safe, except for the main unit and blade assembly

      Dishwasher safe, except for the main unit and blade assembly

      All parts are dishwasher safe, except for the main unit and blade assembly.

      ProBlend 6 star blade for blending and cutting effectively

      ProBlend 6 star blade for blending and cutting effectively

      Philips blender with innovative ProBlend 6 technology for blending fruits, cutting vegetables and crushing ice with the most effective way.

      Easy cleaning with detachable blade

      Easy cleaning with detachable blade

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Number of speed settings
        4
        Product features
        • Cord storage
        • Non-slip feet

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        800  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Capacity jar
        2  L
        Capacity jug
        2  L
        Cord length
        1  m
        Effective capacity
        1.5  L

      • Design

        Color
        Platinum

      • Finishing

        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material jar
        Glass
        Material of main body
        Aluminium

          Awards

          • Compare to Philips' number one blender HR2094