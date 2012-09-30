2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR2096/00
Best blending, leaves no bits
The Philips blender with ProBlend 6 and 800W motor can handle just about anything - from fruits/vegetables to ice. Its multi-speed function will blend, crush and cut for perfectly smooth blending and any consistency you want.
800 W
2 L glass jar
with spatula
ProBlend 6
Blade positioned off-center in the jar will create turbulence and mixing ingredients in the most effective way.
This Philips blender has a strong 800 W motor for blending, mixing and crushing effectively.
The 2 L jar is made of high quality glass which is scratch proof, and allows to process hot ingredients.
Awards
Compare to Philips' number one blender HR2094