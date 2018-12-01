2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR1925/21
Fresh juice with the fiber you like
FiberBoost technology enables you to choose the texture of juice you prefer, selecting with the switch of a button from a refreshing clear juice to a more creamy juice with up to 50% more fiber.
QuickClean
1200W
XXL feeding tube
Citrus press
The integrated drip stop allows you to stop between juicer sessions keeping your counter top spotless. Activate the drip stop by simply turning the spout.
Thanks to the polished sieve it is very easy to clean up away leftovers with a kitchen sponge.
Philips' unique pre-clean function allows you to quickly rinse clean your juicer between different juices or after juicing. By pouring water into the pusher, you can create a water fountain rinsing away unwanted leftovers.
Awards