    The Philips Daily Collection Hand blender combines 550 Watt power with an uniquely designed blending foot and chopper accessory. Giving a wonderfully smooth result for soups and chopped herbs. Preparing healthy food has never been so easy! See all benefits

      Healthy homemade food made easy

      For perfectly blended soups and chopped herbs

      • 550 W, plastic bar
      • ProMix
      • 0,5 L Beaker, chopper
      • 1 speed
      Optimal food flow and blending performance

      Optimal food flow and blending performance

      Developed together with the prestigious Stutgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending.

      2-button release system to easily remove the blending bar

      2-button release system to easily remove the blending bar

      With the 2-button release system of the Philips handblender it is easy to remove the blending bar for easy cleaning.

      Single switch

      Single switch

      Single switch for easy use.

      Slim-grip to fit any hand

      Slim-grip to fit any hand

      The Daily Collection Hand blender has a slim-grip to fit any hand.

      Strong 550 W motor

      Strong 550 W motor

      Strong 550 W motor for the toughest ingredients.

      Chopper to chop herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions

      Chopper to chop herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions

      With the compact chopper accessory of the Philips hand blender you can chop herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Beaker
        0.5 L
        Chopper
        Compact chopper

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        White
        Material bar
        Plastic
        Material housing
        PP and rubber
        Material beaker
        SAN
        Material blade
        Stainless steel

      • General specifications

        Detachable shaft
        With 2 buttons
        Speed setting
        1

      • Technical specifications

        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power
        550  W
        Voltage
        220V-240  V

          Awards