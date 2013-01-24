Home
    Whips and mixes to perfection

    This Philips mixer with a powerful 300 W motor gives you perfect end results with the least effort-when kneading, mixing or whisking. Plus added control with 5 dedicated speeds setting for all your recipes. See all benefits

    Daily Collection Mixer

    Whips and mixes to perfection

    This Philips mixer with a powerful 300 W motor gives you perfect end results with the least effort-when kneading, mixing or whisking. Plus added control with 5 dedicated speeds setting for all your recipes. See all benefits

      For delicious, homemade desserts and cakes

      • 300 W
      • 5 speeds
      • Strip beater
      A powerful 300 W motor that beats, whips and kneads to perfection

      Dedicated 5 speeds plus turbo for a variety of recipes

      Stainless steel strip beaters and dough hooks included.

      Clip to wrap and store cord after use

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories included

        Stainless steel dough hooks
        Yes
        Stainless steel strip beaters
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        White
        Material beaters/dough hooks
        Stainless steel
        Material housing
        ABS

      • General specifications

        Cord storage clip
        Yes
        Speed setting
        5 speeds and Turbo

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        300  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Speeds
        5 + turbo

