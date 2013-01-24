Home
Viva Collection

Chopper

HR1399/80
    Enjoy homemade food any day

    The Philips chopper lets you chop anything you want. From vegetables to tough nuts - all in just seconds. Due to its press down operation and durable glass bowl preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been this easy! See all benefits

    Enjoy homemade food any day

    The Philips chopper lets you chop anything you want. From vegetables to tough nuts - all in just seconds. Due to its press down operation and durable glass bowl preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been this easy! See all benefits

    Enjoy homemade food any day

    The Philips chopper lets you chop anything you want. From vegetables to tough nuts - all in just seconds. Due to its press down operation and durable glass bowl preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been this easy! See all benefits

      Enjoy homemade food any day

      Perfectly chopped onions, tomatoes, herbs and more

      • 500 W
      • 1 L
      • Glass bowl
      • 2 blades
      Durable, 1 L glass bowl

      Durable, 1 L glass bowl

      Versatile

      Versatile

      Push button

      Push button

      Dishwasher safe

      Dishwasher safe

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color(s)
        Black and silver
        Material bowl
        Glass
        Material housing
        Plastic ABS
        Material knives
        Stainless steel

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity chopper
        1  L
        Number of blades
        2
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power
        500  W
        Voltage
        220-240 V

