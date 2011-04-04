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    shaving heads

    HQ56/50

    Keep a close shave

    Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    shaving heads

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    See all Shaver replacement blades

    Keep a close shave

    Change heads every 2 years for best results

    • CloseCut
    • Fits HQ900 series
    • Fits HQ64, HQ66, HQ68, HQ69
    CloseCut blades, durable and self-sharpening for close shave

    CloseCut blades, durable and self-sharpening for close shave

    CloseCut blades are precision-engineered to give you a reliably close shave every time. The durable self-sharpening blades don't wear off to ensure that your shave stays effective and fast.

    Technical Specifications

    • Shaving heads

      Shaving heads per packaging
      3
      Fits product types
      • HQ6415
      • HQ6423
      • HQ6610
      • HQ6613
      • HQ6646
      • HQ6675
      • HQ6676
      • HQ6695
      • HQ6696
      • HQ6831
      • HQ6842
      • HQ6843
      • HQ6844
      • HQ6857
      • HQ6859
      • HQ6863
      • HQ6874
      • HQ6879
      • HQ6900
      • HQ6920
      • HQ6940
      • HQ6941
      • HQ6950
      • HQ6970
      • HQ6990
      • HQ6640\HQ6605
      • HQ6645
      • HQ6849
      • HQ6853
      • HQ6854
      • HQ6855
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