Designed for fast professional drying and styling
Philips Hair Dryer Prestige Pro features 2100W and a professional AC motor that reaches up to 160 km/h*, which is 40% faster**. Enhance your professional styling with two slim nozzles. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The Pro Hair Dryer has a high performance AC motor with up to 160 km/h* air speed, which is 40% faster**. It is developed for professional, effective results.
This 2100W professional hair dryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.
Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is smooth, shiny and frizz-free.
The ThermoProtect temperature setting provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.
Perfect styling results with 2 slim nozzles for every need. The 7mm - for precise styling and 9 mm nozzle for brushing and polishing of your hair.
The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure optimal control for precise and tailored styling.
A must-have professional function, the Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.
The professional 2.5m long cord reinforces the ease of use anywhere you want.
Extend your 2-year warranty with 2 extra years with online registration of your product within 3 months of purchase.
