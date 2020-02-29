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  • Enjoy hot drinks in no time Enjoy hot drinks in no time Enjoy hot drinks in no time

    Series 3000 Plastic kettle

    HD9318/01

    Enjoy hot drinks in no time

    The new Philips plastic kettle with 1.7 L capacity, automatic lid opening and light indicator gives you the opportunity to easily make your favorite drink in no time.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Series 3000 Plastic kettle

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    Enjoy hot drinks in no time

    Family-size 1.7L capacity, perfect for everyone

    • 1.7 L
    • Spring lid
    • Light indicator
    Flat heating element for fast boiling

    Flat heating element for fast boiling

    A concealed stainless steel heating element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

    Multi safety system against boil-dry

    Multi safety system against boil-dry

    Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto-switch off when the water is ready.

    Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

    Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

    Elegant indicator light incorporated in the power switch illuminates when the kettle is turned on.

    Easy-to-read water level indicator

    Easy-to-read water level indicator

    The water level is easy to read with an indicator located on one side of the kettle.

    A cup indicator to boil only the water you need

    A cup indicator to boil only the water you need

    Enabling consumers to boil the amount of water they need, and therefore saving up energy and water, contributing to a better environment.

    Spring lid with large opening for cleaning

    Spring lid with large opening for cleaning

    A push-button lid opens smoothly at the touch of a button, avoiding steam contact. The large opening simplifies cleaning.

    Easy refilling through lid or spout

    Easy refilling through lid or spout

    The kettle can be filled through the spout or by opening the spring lid.

    Cordless kettle with 360° pirouette base

    Cordless kettle with 360° pirouette base

    The cordless kettle sits on a 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and replacing.

    Cord winder for easy adjustment and storage

    Cord winder for easy adjustment and storage

    The cord can be wrapped underneath the base, so it's the right length for any kitchen and easily stored away.

    Removable filter captures limescale particles

    Removable filter captures limescale particles

    The removable and washable anti-calc filter gives you clear water for perfect drinks.

    Strix controller

    UK-designed Strix controller provides multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready or when lifted from the base.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Power
      1850-2200  W
      Cord length
      0.75  m
      Capacity bowl
      1.7  l
      Frequency
      50-60  Hz

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
      190x226x250  mm
      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      160x223x253  mm
      Weight of product
      0.89  kg
      Weight incl. packaging
      1.22  kg
      Removable and washable filter
      Yes

    • General specifications

      360 degrees base
      Yes
      Cord storage
      Yes
      Automatic shut-off
      Yes
      Power-on light
      Yes
      Type of lid
      Spring
      Product features
      • Lid and spout filling
      • Non-slip feet
      Flat heating element
      Yes
      On/off switch
      Yes

    • Design and finishing

      Color(s)
      White
      Material of main body
      Plastic
      Material filter
      Stainless steel filter

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

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