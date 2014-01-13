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    Daily Collection Kettle

    HD9303/03

    Safe and easy boiling

    The body of the new Philips electric kettle uses food-grade standard stainless steel, providing rapid water boiling with peace of mind!

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    Daily Collection Kettle

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    Safe and easy boiling

    Food-grade stainless steel

    • 1.2 L
    • 1800 W
    • Food-grade stainless steel
    Cord winder for easy storage

    Cord winder for easy storage

    Power cable length adjustable as required for easy storage

    Wide opening for easy filling and cleaning

    Wide opening for easy filling and cleaning

    Easy filling and cleaning

    360° cordless pirouette base, for easier handling

    360° cordless pirouette base, for easier handling

    Easier handling

    Easy opening and filling

    Easy opening and filling

    Strix controller

    UK-designed Strix controller provides multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready or when lifted from the base.

    Food grade stainless steel metal (SUS304)

    Food grade stainless steel metal parts (SUS304) to guarantee a safe and clean cup of water.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Metal
      Capacity Watertank
      1.2 l
      Warranty
      2 years

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      1800W
      Voltage
      220-240V
      Frequency
      50-60Hz
      Number in pack
      1
      Battery Product
      No

    • Safety feature

      Automatic shut-off
      Yes

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      16cm
      Product Width
      22cm
      Product Height
      19cm
      Product Weight
      800g
      Package Length
      18cm
      Package Width
      18cm
      Package Height
      20.9cm
      Package Weight
      256.5g

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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