  Fast and efficient - guaranteed
    This iconic Philips iron helps to speed up your ironing. See all benefits

    This iconic Philips iron helps to speed up your ironing. See all benefits

      • Aluminium soleplate
      • 1.9 m cord length
      • 1000 Iron Watts
      • 1000 Watts
      Pointed tip for ironing tricky areas

      Pointed tip for ironing tricky areas

      The uniquely pointed tip allows you to iron even the hardest to reach areas.

      Linished soleplate for easy gliding on your clothes

      Linished soleplate for easy gliding on your clothes

      This iron features a high-quality linished aluminum soleplate for long-lasting performance.

      Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams

      Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams

      The button groove makes ironing along buttons and seams fast and easy.

      Iron temperature-ready light

      Iron temperature-ready light

      Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.

      Easy temperature control

      Easy temperature control

      An elevated temperature control is easy to operate and precise. You will always have the right temperature for your garment.

      Slim tip soleplate reaches easily in tricky areas

      Slim tip soleplate reaches easily in tricky areas

      The slim tip of the soleplate allows to reach easily in the most tricky areas, such as between the buttons, when making pleats and in the corners.

      Cord winder for easy cord storage

      The cord can be wrapped around the heel rest, so that the appliance is easy to store.

      Long lasting cord for extended lifetime

      The quality long-lasting cord ensures long lifetime performance

      Temperature light indicates when the iron is hot enough

      Temperature light goes on when the iron is heating up and goes off when the solepalte temperature has reached the set level.

      Tested design for maximum durability

      This design has been tested under rigorous quality measures to provide long-lasting performance

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Power
        1000  W

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220 - 240

      • Comfortable ironing

        Cord length
        1.9  m

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

            Awards