Search terms

EN
AR
  • Ultra fast and quiet ironing Ultra fast and quiet ironing Ultra fast and quiet ironing

    PerfectCare Aqua Silence Steam generator iron

    GC8650/80

    Ultra fast and quiet ironing

    Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere...in any order, without having to adjust. Your Philips PerfectCare Iron delivers fast results without risk of burn or shine for all your garments. Truly simple ironing.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    PerfectCare Aqua Silence Steam generator iron

    Similar products

    See all Steam Generator Iron

    Ultra fast and quiet ironing

    with no temperature adjustment required

    • Up to 6.2 bar pressure
    • 330 g steam boost
    • Carry lock
    • 2.5 L fixed watertank
    Silent steam technology: Powerful steam with minimum sound

    Silent steam technology: Powerful steam with minimum sound

    Enjoy ironing with family around or while watching TV, without being disturbed by the noise of the steam. Silent steam technology delivers quiet yet very powerful steam. The steam generator is fitted with silencing steam filters to reduce the noise of the steam, and a sound-absorbing platform to reduce the noise of the pump in the base.

    Iron from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required

    Iron from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required

    Now you can iron from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required. Guaranteed no burn on all ironable fabrics. Revolutionary technology with the 1) Advanced Smart Control Processor which controls precisely the soleplate temperature. You do not need to adjust temperature 2) Powerful Cyclonic steam chamber which delivers powerful consistent steam, making ironing easier and faster.

    Descale effectively and easily your appliance to prolong it

    Descale effectively and easily your appliance to prolong it

    Ultra long lasting steam performance: Philips' exclusive Easy De-Calc function provides the ideal way to get rid of limescale and extend the lifetime of your steam generator iron. Your iron will remind you with light and sound when to perform cleaning. Only when your appliance is cold, simply open the Easy De-Calc knob , and collect the dirty water and scale in a cup.

    Saving energy with ECO mode

    Saving energy with ECO mode

    By using the ECO mode , with reduced amount of steam, you can save energy without compromising on the ironing results.

    Tap water friendly, refill anytime during ironing

    Tap water friendly, refill anytime during ironing

    Your steam generator iron is designed to use tap water. While ironing, when you run out of water in the watertank, you can refill it easily without waiting or turning your appliance off.

    Lock your iron securely to the base station

    Lock your iron securely to the base station

    Your steam generator iron comes with a safety carry lock. You can lock your iron safely on the base, making it safer, reducing the risk of people touching the hot soleplate. You can also carry the steam generator easily.

    Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

    Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

    The Philips innovative OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burn on all ironable fabrics. During ironing, no need to put your iron back to the base station, just leave the hot iron soleplate directly on the garments or cotton ironing board cover without additional resting accessory. It will not damage any of your ironable garments, neither the board. This makes your ironing easier with less wrist efforts.

    Automatically turned off for peace of mind and energy saving

    Automatically turned off for peace of mind and energy saving

    The auto off function automatically switches off the appliance if it has not been used for a few minutes, also saving energy.

    Ready to use in 2 minutes with unlimited refill

    Ready to use in 2 minutes with unlimited refill

    Steam is ready to use in 2min and can be refilled at anytime during ironing.

    Our best gliding soleplate

    Our best gliding soleplate

    Our best gliding and most scratch resistant, 5star rated soleplate with integrated Titanium-Oxide layer

    Up to 6.2 bar pressure

    Up to 6.2 bar pressure

    The more steam, the faster the ironing.  Consistent powerful steam is generated which penetrates deep inside the garments making ironing faster and better. Steam power can be regulated to fit your needs.

    Large 2.5 L fully visible water tank

    Large 2.5 L fully visible water tank

    The extra large 2,5 L watertank ensures up to 3 hours ironing without any refilling. It makes your ironing faster and easier. Thanks to the clear watertank, you can see the water level from any angle and ensure you still have enough water to steam efficiently.

    Technical Specifications

    • Calc management

      Suitable for tap water
      Yes
      Calc clean solution
      Easy De-calc
      Calc clean reminder
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Weight of iron + base
      4.5  kg
      Weight of iron
      1.1  kg
      Product dimensions
      36.2 x 27 x 26.3  cm
      Voltage
      220 - 240  V

    • Easy to use

      Refill any time
      Yes
      Heat up time
      2  minute(s)
      Filling and emptying water
      Extra large filling hole
      Safe for all fabrics
      Even for delicates like silks
      Water tank capacity
      2500  ml
      Safety auto off
      Yes
      Storage solution
      Carry lock
      Cord freedom (swivel)
      180 degree cord freedom
      Cord storage
      Cord clip
      Power cord length
      1.8  m
      Hose length
      1.7  m
      Low water alarm
      yes
      Hose storage
      Hose storage compartment

    • Fast & powerful crease removal

      OptimalTEMP technology
      Yes
      Soleplate
      T-ionicGlide
      Power
      2400  W
      Safe rest
      yes
      Pressure
      Up to 6.2 bar pressure
      Silent Steam Technology
      yes
      Vertical steaming
      Yes
      Steam boost
      330  g
      Steam tip
      Yes

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.
    Clippin

    Find a spare part or an accessory

    Go to parts and accessories

    Accessories for this product

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Awards

    • In the category of pressurised unlimited steam generator
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.