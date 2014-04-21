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    Azur Performer Plus Steam iron

    GC4511/40

    Faster, Easier and Smarter

    The Philips steam iron Azur Performer combines powerful performance with ease of use. The Quick Calc Release for easy de-calc, Auto Steam Control and SteamGlide Plus soleplate, this iron delivers long lasting steam performance.

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    Azur Performer Plus Steam iron

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    Faster, Easier and Smarter

    With easy calc clean system

    • Steam 45g/min;180g steam boost
    • SteamGlide Plus soleplate
    • Anti-calc
    • 2400 Watts
    2400W for quick iron heat up

    2400W for quick iron heat up

    With the 2400W the Azur Performer Plus steam iron will heat up quickly and give a powerful performance to deliver super ironing results.

    Steam output of up to 45 g/min for better crease removal

    Steam output of up to 45 g/min for better crease removal

    Continuous steam output of up to 45 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

    Steam boost up to 180 g

    Steam boost up to 180 g

    The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

    SteamGlide Plus soleplate: Our best gliding, faster ironing

    SteamGlide Plus soleplate: Our best gliding, faster ironing

    Our best gliding SteamGlide Plus soleplate to whizz through your ironing. The carefully designed vents secure a well balanced steam distribution.

    Self-Clean for effective calc removal

    Self-Clean for effective calc removal

    In addition to the built-in calc container, the self-clean function of your soleplate will remove the most stubborn calc. A clean soleplate will improve your steam performance and ironing results.

    Auto Steam Control for the right steam for each garment

    Auto Steam Control for the right steam for each garment

    Auto Steam Control takes away your worry for selecting the amount of steam you need. Just select the temperature for the garments you’re ironing and off you go.

    Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

    Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

    The pointed tip on the Philips Azur Performer is very precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and a sleek design of the nose. The Triple Precision tip enables you to reach even into the most tricky areas, e.g. around the buttons or between the pleats.

    Optimal weight for easier manoeuvrability over your garments

    Optimal weight for easier manoeuvrability over your garments

    The iron has the optimal weight to move easily over any garment, making ironing less of a hassle and easy to constantly place the iron on the board and back to its heel rest.

    Quick calc release to remove scale from your steamer

    Quick calc release to remove scale from your steamer

    Quick calc release is the easiest way to remove scale from your iron and guarantees consistently powerful steam for years to come.

    Technical Specifications

    • Calc management

      Calc clean solution
      Self clean
      Quick Calc Release
      Yes

    • Easy to use

      Filling and emptying water
      Sideways opening door
      Water tank capacity
      300  ml
      Drip stop
      Yes
      Cord storage
      Cord clip
      Power cord length
      2  m
      Reaching tricky areas
      Triple precision tip
      Fast and easy filling
      Yes
      Textured handle
      Yes

    • Comfortable ironing

      Cord length
      2  m

    • Sustainability

      ECO setting
      20% energy reduction

    • Fast & powerful crease removal

      Continuous steam output
      45  g/min
      Soleplate
      SteamGlide Plus
      Power
      2400  W
      Spray
      Yes
      Steam boost
      180  g
      Vertical steaming
      Yes
      Variable steam settings
      Yes

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