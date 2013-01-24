Simple, fast and effective
This high quality lightweight iron is designed to iron your clothes in a simple and effective way.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Simple, fast and effective
This high quality lightweight iron is designed to iron your clothes in a simple and effective way.
Simple, fast and effective
This high quality lightweight iron is designed to iron your clothes in a simple and effective way.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Simple, fast and effective
This high quality lightweight iron is designed to iron your clothes in a simple and effective way.
The durable aluminium soleplate easily glides over all fabrics, is scratch resistant and easy to clean.
The button groove makes ironing along buttons and seams fast and easy.
The cord can be wrapped around the heelrest, so that the appliance is easy to store.
Fast & powerful crease removal
Easy to use
Technical specifications