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  • Higher suction power* with PowerCyclone 5 Higher suction power* with PowerCyclone 5 Higher suction power* with PowerCyclone 5
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    PowerPro Compact Bagless vacuum cleaner

    FC9350/62

    1 award

    Higher suction power* with PowerCyclone 5

    With the Philips Bagless Vacuum 3000 Series, compact design meets king-size performance. Enjoy thorough cleaning throughout your home thanks to PowerCyclone 5 technology and our MultiClean nozzle.

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    PowerPro Compact Bagless vacuum cleaner

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    Higher suction power* with PowerCyclone 5

    Compact, yet powerful

    • 1800 W
    • PowerCyclone 5
    • Allergy H13 filter
    1800W durable motor for high suction power

    1800W durable motor for high suction power

    Durable 1800W motor generates up to 360W of high suction power for thorough cleaning results.

    PowerCyclone 5 maintains high performance for longer

    PowerCyclone 5 maintains high performance for longer

    PowerCyclone 5 technology accelerates the air flow in the cylindrical chamber to separate dust from the air and maintain high performance and strong suction power for longer.

    MultiClean nozzle for thorough cleaning on all floors

    MultiClean nozzle for thorough cleaning on all floors

    MultiClean nozzle is designed to seal closely to the floor to ensure thorough cleaning across all floor types.

    Dust container designed for hygienic emptying with one hand

    Dust container designed for hygienic emptying with one hand

    Easy-to-empty dust container is designed for hygienic disposal with one hand, to help minimize dust cloud.

    Compact and lightweight for easy carrying

    Compact and lightweight for easy carrying

    Compact and lightweight design ensure both storing and carrying the vacuum is easy.

    Soft brush integrated into handle, always ready to use

    Soft brush integrated into handle, always ready to use

    Dusting brush tool is built into the handle so it's always ready to use on furniture, flat surfaces and upholstery.

    Allergy H13 filter system captures >99.9% of fine dust

    Allergy H13 filter system captures >99.9% of fine dust

    The fully-sealed filtration system captures >99.9% of fine dust particles - including pollen, pet hair and dust mites - for allergy sufferers and anyone demanding a higher level of hygiene. Filtration level is equivalent to HEPA 13**.

    ActiveLock couplings easily adjust to every task

    ActiveLock couplings easily adjust to every task

    ActiveLock couplings allow attachments to easily fit to the telescopic tube with a simple snap.

    Technical Specifications

    • Nozzles and accessories

      Standard nozzle
      MultiClean nozzle
      Accessories included
      • Crevice tool
      • Integrated brush
      Accessory storage
      On tubeclip

    • Compatibility

      Relevant filter variant
      FC8010/02

    • Design

      Color
      Deep black

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
      525 x 320 x 315  mm
      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      410 x 281 x 247  mm
      Weight of product
      4.5  kg

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Performance

      Input power (IEC)
      1600  W
      Sound power level
      82  dB
      Input power (max)
      1800  W
      Suction power (max)
      360  W
      Voltage
      230V-240V
      Frequency
      50 - 60 Hz
      Plug
      Type G

    • Filtration

      Dust capacity
      1.5  l
      Exhaust filter
      Allergy H13 filter
      Motor filter
      Washable filter
      Filtration level
      HEPA13 level**

    • Usability

      Tube coupling
      ActiveLock
      Action radius
      9  m
      Carrying handle
      Front
      Cord length
      6  m
      Tube type
      Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
      Wheel type
      Plastic

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    Awards

    • Compared to PowerPro Compact FC8471/01
    • *Filtration levels are tested according EN60312-1-2017 and are equivalent to HEPA 13.
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