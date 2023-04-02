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  • Steam performance, guaranteed Steam performance, guaranteed Steam performance, guaranteed

    7000 Series HV Steam Iron Blue/Yellow

    DST7060/26

    Steam performance, guaranteed

    Exclusive SteamGlide Elite soleplate with enhanced scratch resistance and Quick Calc Release for long lasting performance.

    See all benefits

    7000 Series HV Steam Iron Blue/Yellow

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    See all Steam Iron

    Steam performance, guaranteed

    SteamGlideElite sole, optimal gliding & durability

    • 55 g/min continuous steam
    • 3000 W
    • SteamGlide Elite soleplate
    • 250 g steam boost
    • Safety auto-off
    Up to 250 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

    Up to 250 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

    Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

    SteamGlide Elite: Our best gliding and scratch resistance

    SteamGlide Elite: Our best gliding and scratch resistance

    Philips' exclusive SteamGlide Elite is our best soleplate for ultimate gliding and maximum scratch resistance.

    Quick Calc release

    Quick Calc release

    Quick Calc Release for an easy cleaning for your iron and a long-lasting steam performance.

    Drip-stop system keeps garments spotless while ironing

    Drip-stop system keeps garments spotless while ironing

    Our drip-stop system prevents leakage to avoid stains from water droplets and iron with confidence at any temperature.

    Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

    Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

    Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank, allowing you to iron more clothes in one go.

    3000 W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

    3000 W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

    Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance to get your ironing done quickly.

    Steam output up to 55g/min for faster crease removal

    Steam output up to 55g/min for faster crease removal

    Strong and consistent steam output penetrates up to 50% more steam through fabric to remove creases faster.

    Vertical steam

    Vertical steam

    Vertical steam function allows you to refresh garments right on the hanger and remove creases from hanging fabrics such as curtains. No ironing board required.

    Easy temperature control

    Easy temperature control

    An elevated temperature control and variable steam setting is easy and precise to operate. You will always have the right temperature and steam for your garment.

    Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended

    Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended

    The iron shuts itself off if you leave it standing still. On its soleplate, it will automatically switch off after 30 seconds. On its heel rest, it will automatically switch off after 8 minutes.

    Technical Specifications

    • Calc management

      Suitable for tap water
      Yes
      Calc clean solution
      Quick Calc Release

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      2  m
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Frequency
      50-60  Hz
      Water tank capacity
      300  ml

    • Design

      Color
      Blue/Yellow
      Premium design
      2k dial

    • Easy to use

      Drip stop
      Yes
      Auto shut-off
      Yes
      Variable steam settings
      Yes

    • Guarantee

      2 year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Fast & powerful crease removal

      Continuous steam output
      55  g/min
      Soleplate
      SteamGlide Elite
      Power
      3000  W
      Vertical steaming
      Yes
      Spray
      Yes
      Steam boost
      250  g

    • Green efficiency

      Energy saving mode
      Yes

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