3000 Series

Steam iron

DST3041/36
    Powerful steam to tackle every crease

    Our steam iron 3000 series makes ironing easy with the powerful steam boost that tackles tough creases.The ceramic soleplate ensures smooth gliding while the 300ml water tank is large enough to finish smaller ironing loads without a refill.

    Our steam iron 3000 series makes ironing easy with the powerful steam boost that tackles tough creases.The ceramic soleplate ensures smooth gliding while the 300ml water tank is large enough to finish smaller ironing loads without a refill. See all benefits

    Our steam iron 3000 series makes ironing easy with the powerful steam boost that tackles tough creases.The ceramic soleplate ensures smooth gliding while the 300ml water tank is large enough to finish smaller ironing loads without a refill. See all benefits

    Our steam iron 3000 series makes ironing easy with the powerful steam boost that tackles tough creases.The ceramic soleplate ensures smooth gliding while the 300ml water tank is large enough to finish smaller ironing loads without a refill. See all benefits

      Powerful steam to tackle every crease

      Steamboost up to 200g

      • 2600 W power
      • 40 g/min continuous steam
      • 200 g steam boost
      • Ceramic
      Continuous steam up to 40g/min for consistant performance

      Continuous steam up to 40g/min for consistant performance

      Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.

      Steam boost up to 200 gram for extra power

      Steam boost up to 200 gram for extra power

      The strong steam boost gives you that extra power to penetrate deeper into the fabric and cut through the tough creases easily.

      2600 watt for fast heat-up

      2600 watt for fast heat-up

      Delivers fast warm-up and powerful performance.

      Smooth gliding ceramic soleplate

      Smooth gliding ceramic soleplate

      Our durable ceramic soleplate glides well on any ironable garment. It does not stick to your garment, is scratch resistant and easy to keep clean.

      Our drip stop prevents water dripping on your garment

      Our drip stop prevents water dripping on your garment

      Our drip-stop system prevents leakage to avoid stains from water droplets, so you can iron with confidence at any temperature.

      Vertical steaming for hanging fabrics

      Vertical steaming for hanging fabrics

      With the vertical steam function you can refresh garments right on the hanger and remove creases from hanging fabrics such as curtains. No ironing board required.

      Reach difficult places easily with the triple precision tip

      Reach difficult places easily with the triple precision tip

      The tip is precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and sleek nose design. Our triple precision tip helps you handle even the hardest-to-iron spots, like buttons and pleats.

      Built-in calc-clean slider, long-lasting steam performance

      Built-in calc-clean slider, long-lasting steam performance

      This iron operates with ordinary tap water. Calc-clean is a built-in cleaning function to remove calcium buildup, or limescale, and maintain peak performance.

      Iron more in one go with the 300ml water tank

      Iron more in one go with the 300ml water tank

      Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.

      Heat resistant storage box

      Heat resistant storage box

      This heat resistant storage box is designed for storing the hot iron easily and immediately after use.

      Technical Specifications

      • Size and weight

        Weight of iron
        1.2 kg
        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        12.1x14.3x29 cm
        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        32x13x16.2 cm
        Total weight with packaging
        1.5 kg

      • Easy to use

        Soleplate
        Ceramic
        Power cord length
        1.9 m
        Water tank capacity
        300 ml
        Vertical steam
        Yes
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Water spray
        Yes
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Tap water suitable
        Yes

      • Green efficiency

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Product packaging
        100% recycable
        Energy saving mode
        Yes

      • Storage

        Heat resistant storage box
        Yes

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Calc management

        Built-in Calc Clean Slider
        Yes
        Descaling and cleaning
        Yes

      • Powerful performance

        Ready to use
        35 sec.
        Continuous steam
        40 g/min
        Power
        2600 W
        Steam boost
        Up to 200 gram

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

