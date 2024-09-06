CX3120/01
The fastest way to warm up your space
Experience remarkable heating speeds and whisper-quiet performance in a compact design. Featuring rapid 2-second heating with adjustable power up to 2000W, EcoAI Technology for energy saving, app connectivity and advanced safety features.See all benefits
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Experience powerful, immediate warmth in just 2 seconds with adjustable power up to 2000W. Ideal for rooms up to 20m2 in size.
Experience the comfort of warmth with noise levels as low as 24dB(A) - quieter than a whisper - thanks to its low-noise DC motor (2). Ideal for a restful night’s sleep, a focused office environment or a peaceful ambiance in your living room.
The world's first electric heating range that uses AI to save energy whilst heating the room. Our EcoAI Technology adjusts to your room's temperature, analyzes usage habits, and monitors the outside temperature to optimize energy consumption. Simply activate the Auto+ mode in the Air+ app to discover more features and enjoy personalized comfort with energy savings up to 50% (1).
Connect the heater to the Air+ app to monitor indoor and outdoor air quality, control the device remotely, and use voice commands via Google and Alexa. Select Auto+ mode in the app to benefit from AI technology that adapts to your routine while minimizing noise and energy consumption.
The 3000 series is built with 5 advanced safety features: (1) tip-over protection, (2) 65° overheat protection, (3) a VDE-certified safety plug, (4) flame retardant materials, and (5) a safety auto-off after 16 hours of inactivity. Providing warmth that you can trust.
Set your auto target temperature from 1-37°C and customize your warmth with 3 power modes - 900W, 1200W, and 2000W (3). On warmer days, enjoy a gentle breeze with the ventilation mode, adding an extra layer of comfort to your environment. For optimal energy efficiency, engage the Auto+ mode, which utilizes our energy-saving EcoAI Technology to efficiently heat your room.
45° oscillation ensures that warm air is circulated throughout your room. No more cold spots, just a comfortable and cool experience.
The 3000 series combines powerful warmth with a sleek, stylish design that complements any room. With its compact dimensions of just 24.9cm in height and 19cm in width, as well as a premium vegan leather handle, it can fit seamlessly into any corner.
Wherever you need warmth, our heater is there. Designed for easy portability, its lightweight build at just 1.7kg and convenient premium vegan leather handle allow you to move it from room to room effortlessly. Enjoy warmth wherever you choose to relax or work.
When choosing Philips, you choose a trusted brand with more than 80 years of experience and innovation in air care. Our compact fan heaters go through 122 tests to ensure they provide you with reliable, long-lasting comfort, today and tomorrow.
General Specification
Technical Specifications
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