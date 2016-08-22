Search terms

Beardtrimmer series 7000

Vacuum Beard Trimmer

BT7206/13
2 Awards
    Beardtrimmer series 7000 Vacuum Beard Trimmer

    Trim your beard, mustache and sideburns while keeping tidy with this trimmer. Its powerful vacuum catches cut hair as you go along, giving you a mess-free trim. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Integrated vacuum captures up to 90% cut hair*

      • 0.5mm precision settings
      • Full Metal Trimmer
      • 60 min cordless use/1h charge
      • Captures up to 90% cut hair*

      Technical Specifications

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        Rinseable attachments
        Operation
        Corded & Cordless use

      • Power

        Battery Type
        NiMH

      • Ease of use

        Zoom wheel
        Easily adjust length settings

      • Create the look you want

        Number of length settings
        20 integrated length settings

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Service

        No oil needed
        Yes

      • Cutting system

        Cutting element
        Stainless steel blades
        Range of length settings
        0.5 up to 10 mm
        Precision (size of steps)
        By 0.5 mm

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V

      • Ease of use

        Display
        Battery light

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush
        Pouch
        Storage pouch

      • Power

        Charging
        1 hour full charge
        Run time
        60 minutes

          Awards

          • Tested in lab environment on hair mats

