2 year warranty
Discontinued
BT7206/13
Less mess vacuum trimmer
Trim your beard, mustache and sideburns while keeping tidy with this trimmer. Its powerful vacuum catches cut hair as you go along, giving you a mess-free trim.
0.5mm precision settings
Full Metal Trimmer
60 min cordless use/1h charge
Captures up to 90% cut hair*
Trim your beard, mustache and sideburns while keeping tidy with this trimmer. Its powerful vacuum catches cut hair as you go along, giving you a mess-free trim.
Trim your stubble in one quick stroke. Our innovative lift & trim system raises each hair, then guides it toward the double-sharpened stainless steel blades. The result is an even stubble or trim in just one go.
Strong steel blades are double-sharpened and made to last a very long time to cut through even thick hair. They sharpen themselves by lightly brushing against each other as you trim.
Awards
Tested in lab environment on hair mats