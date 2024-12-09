Other items in the box
- Massage cap
- Shaving head with comb
- Bikini trimmer head with comb
- Pouch
- Cleaning brush
BRE257/00
Gentle and smooth
Explore lasting hair removal that is kind to your skin and say hello to smoothness for up to 28 days. We get it, epilation can be scary. But it gets less painful with regular use!*See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Enjoy the smooth-skin feeling that goes on and on. The epilator can give you freedom from hair-removal routines for up to 4 weeks.
Enjoy an easy and super smooth fix at home with this cute epilator. It catches hairs as short as wax, without the hassle of salon visits or creating any mess. Seriously.
A one time purchase with paper-based packaging, no batteries and a handle made from 50% recycled materials – this epilator aims to have minimal environmental impact.
The massage cap is perfect for beginners to get used to epilation and designed to ease the epilation sensation.
The LED light is here to help you spot even the finest hairs and prevent any from escaping!
Personalize the epilation with the two speed settings for more control over the speed and intensity of your hair removal. Get it done in as little as 10 minutes on both lower legs.
Smoothness starts here. Pre-trim longer hairs with the comb for more skin comfort. Epilate the desired areas and click on the massage cap for a gentler epilation sensation. Use the shaving head for touch-ups, and then, when you're on the go, pop your epilator in the pouch.
Our palm-sized epilator has a non-slip grip making it as easy to use as it is attractive to look at. Whether its for storage or travelling.
Say hello to smooth confidence with our bikini trimmer head, designed for your most intimate areas!
Touch up any body part with the shaver head. Do it how you like.
