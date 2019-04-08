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  • Smooth and shiny hair with care Smooth and shiny hair with care Smooth and shiny hair with care

    StraightCare Essential ThermoProtect straightener

    BHS375/03

    Smooth and shiny hair with care

    Specially designed for easy and fast styling with long Keratin-infused plates and 2 temperature settings. Care for your hair with ThermoProtect technology preventing overheating.

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    StraightCare Essential ThermoProtect straightener

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    Smooth and shiny hair with care

    • ThermoProtect technology
    • Keratin-infused plates
    • 2 temperature settings
    2 temperature settings

    2 temperature settings

    2 temperature settings. Lower temperature for last minute touch ups and gentle styling. Higher temperature for long lasting results.

    Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 60 sec

    Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 60 sec

    The straightener has a fast heat-up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds.

    Key-lock function for safe and easy storage

    Key-lock function for safe and easy storage

    The plates can be locked together for safe and easy storage.

    Temperature range up to 220°C

    Temperature range up to 220°C

    Temperature range up to 220°C to secure long-lasting result while minimizing risk of hair damage.

    ThermoProtect technology

    ThermoProtect technology

    ThermoProtect technology distributes heat evenly across the plates, preventing overheating to protect your hair.

    Universal voltage for worldwide use

    Universal voltage for worldwide use

    Compatible with 110-240 volts. Can be used wherever you travel in the world.

    100mm long plates for fast and easy straightening

    The longer 100mm plates enable better contact with the hair to help you achieve perfect straightening results easier and in less time.

    Keratin ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

    Keratin-infused ceramic plates glide smoothly through your hair, for quick and easy styling.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      110-240  V
      Cord length
      1.8  m
      Heat-up time
      60 sec
      Type of temperature control
      Switch
      Long plates
      28X100mm
      Styling temperature
      180°C / 220°C

    • Features

      Swivel cord
      Yes
      Material plates
      Keratin-infused ceramic plates
      Storage hook
      Yes
      Plate lock
      Yes

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

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