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  • Powerful drying at a lower temperature Powerful drying at a lower temperature Powerful drying at a lower temperature
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    3000 Series Hair Dryer

    BHD302/13

    Powerful drying at a lower temperature

    The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachement powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care.

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    3000 Series Hair Dryer

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    Powerful drying at a lower temperature

    with the ThermoProtect attachment

    • 1600W
    • ThermoProtect attachment
    • 3 heat & speed settings
    1600W of drying power

    1600W of drying power

    This 1600W hair dryer creates the optimum level of airflow, for beautiful results every day.

    ThermoProtect attachment

    ThermoProtect attachment

    The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachment powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care. It drops the temperature by 10°C while still drying your hair quickly.

    3 heat and speed settings

    3 heat and speed settings

    This hairdryer offers 3 preselected heat/speed combinations, making it quick and easy to achieve the perfect style.

    Cool air setting to finish your style

    Cool air setting to finish your style

    The cool air setting provides a burst of cold air to finish and hold your style.

    Slim nozzle for touch-ups and detailed styling

    Slim nozzle for touch-ups and detailed styling

    The slim nozzle precisely focuses the air, for quick touch-ups and perfecting small details of your style.

    Technical Specifications

    • Attachments

      Nozzle
      14 mm
      ThermoProtect attachment
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.8  m
      Voltage
      220-240 V
      Wattage
      1600  W
      Motor
      DC

    • Features

      Storage hook
      Yes
      Heat/Speed settings
      3
      Settings
      Cool air setting

    • Service

      2-year worldwide warranty
      Yes

    • Caring technologies

      ThermoProtect
      Yes

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