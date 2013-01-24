One wrap away from perfect curls
Easily create perfect, classic curls with our new curler. Tourmaline ceramic coated barrel makes sure your hair is protected, frizz-free and shine with perfection. 200°C high heat allows you to create beautiful curls in one wrap. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
One wrap away from perfect curls
Easily create perfect, classic curls with our new curler. Tourmaline ceramic coated barrel makes sure your hair is protected, frizz-free and shine with perfection. 200°C high heat allows you to create beautiful curls in one wrap. See all benefits
One wrap away from perfect curls
Easily create perfect, classic curls with our new curler. Tourmaline ceramic coated barrel makes sure your hair is protected, frizz-free and shine with perfection. 200°C high heat allows you to create beautiful curls in one wrap. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
One wrap away from perfect curls
Easily create perfect, classic curls with our new curler. Tourmaline ceramic coated barrel makes sure your hair is protected, frizz-free and shine with perfection. 200°C high heat allows you to create beautiful curls in one wrap. See all benefits
The smooth ceramic barrel prevents damage to your hair during styling. It is infused with tourmaline to give your curls ultimate smoothness and shine.
High temperature enables you to change the shape of your hair and get the curly look you want.
25mm medium barrel for classic curls
Increased styling space on the barrel for easier curling even long or thick hair.
The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.
The safety stand enables you to put the curler down safely during use
This styler has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds.
You are always in control. No more accidental temperature change with the key-lock function.
Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.
This styler has been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.
Convenient to use thanks to the 1.8m power cord length.
Philips offers a full 2 years guarantee for this product to ensure you have long lifetime product to use every day.
Digital display with 8 temperature settings gives you absolute control to adjust temperature to your hair type for damage prevention.
Technical specifications
Features
Service