Bodygroom series 3000

Showerproof body groomer

BG3010/15
  Smooth body shave
    Bodygroom series 3000 Showerproof body groomer

    BG3010/15

    Smooth body shave

    The Series 3000 is designed to power through hair, without compromise on skin comfort. You can use the skin friendly shaver or trim by clicking on the 3mm comb. See all benefits

    The Series 3000 is designed to power through hair, without compromise on skin comfort. You can use the skin friendly shaver or trim by clicking on the 3mm comb. See all benefits

      Smooth body shave

      Designed to protect even in sensitive areas

      • Skin friendly shaver
      • 1 click-on comb, 3mm
      • 50mins cordless use/8h charge
      Confidently shave or trim all body zones

      Confidently shave or trim all body zones

      Designed to be safe and comfortable for underarms, chest & abs, shoulders, groin area and legs. The skin friendly shaver catches and cuts hairs of different lengths, without the need for multiple tools or skin contact with sharp edges.

      Rounded tips and hypoallergenic foil for skin comfort

      Rounded tips and hypoallergenic foil for skin comfort

      The shaver head features patented rounded tips and a hypo-allergenic foil to protect your skin while shaving. The bi-directional trimmers cut longer hairs, which are shaved by the foil for a closer result.

      Includes 1 comb for a natural trim (3mm)

      Includes 1 comb for a natural trim (3mm)

      1 comb included for a natural 3mm trim. Attach the comb onto the shaving system, to trim hair to a fixed length of 3mm. You can use the shaving system without the comb, for a closer result. For thicker hair, pre-trimming with the comb is recommended.

      50 minutes cordless use after an 8-hour charge

      50 minutes cordless use after an 8-hour charge

      High-power rechargeable battery for full body use, with 50 minutes of cordless use after an 8-hour charge. The battery light indicates power status, when the battery is low or full.

      Easy to clean and use in or out of the shower

      Easy to clean and use in or out of the shower

      Provides a comfortable and close result in or out of the shower. The body groomer is fully water-resistant, so you can simply rinse it clean when you've finished. For longer hair, trimming performance may be better on dry hair.

      Ergonomic grip for maximum control

      Ergonomic grip for maximum control

      The rubber grip is designed to ensure optimal handling even when wet, for better control during use, in or out of the shower.

      2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

      2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year worldwide guarantee, worldwide voltage compatibility, and they never need to be oiled.

      Technical Specifications

      • Cutting system

        Cutter width
        32  mm
        Shaving element
        Foil with two pre-trimmers
        Skin comfort
        • Skin comfort system
        • Comfort in sensitive areas

      • Create the look you want

        Number of length settings
        1 fixed length setting

      • Accessories

        Comb
        1 body comb (3 mm)

      • Power

        Run time
        50 minutes
        Charging
        8 hours full charge
        Battery type
        Ni-MH

      • Ease of use

        Wet & Dry
        • Fully washable
        • Showerproof and easy cleaning
        Secured length settings
        Yes
        Operation
        Cordless use
        Maintenance free
        No oil needed

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

