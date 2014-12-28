BG1024/16
Trims body hair, protects skin
The Series 1000 is designed specifically for the body, unlike other manual or electric tools made for the face. It comes with a unique skin protection system and compact design, ideal for use on smaller, sensitive areas or on the go.See all benefits
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The unique skin protection system guards even your most sensitive body areas, allowing you to comfortably trim hair as close as 0.5mm without direct contact between the sharp edge of the blades and your skin.
Cut hair that grows in any direction using the bidirectional trimmer and 3mm comb. Pre-trimming is recommended for thicker hair.
Compact and efficient, you will get up to 2 months of trimming power from a single Philips AA Alkaline battery. Run-time may differ depending on hair type and grooming frequency.
Your wet and dry body groomer is 100% water resistant, so you can use it in or out of the shower. For best results, use on dry hair before showering.
Your body groomer is easy to hold and manoeuvre, with a rubber ergonomic grip to help you keep control while you trim.
Hang your Philips body trimmer up in the most convenient location for you. Simply attach it to the shower cord and hang it up.
All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty and they never need to be oiled.
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