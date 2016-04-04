Other items in the box
- Remote Control
- Table top stand
- Power cord
- Quick start guide
- Warranty Leaflet
Full HD Smart Slim LED TV
The right TV for today and tomorrow: Philips 6100 series Smart Slim LED TV with Pixel Plus HD. Experience vivid images, clear sound, and all the features you need with an extra USB and HDMI ports on your TV that you can enjoy at home. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Full HD Smart Slim LED TV
The right TV for today and tomorrow: Philips 6100 series Smart Slim LED TV with Pixel Plus HD. Experience vivid images, clear sound, and all the features you need with an extra USB and HDMI ports on your TV that you can enjoy at home. See all benefits
When setting out to create a new TV, our teams consider every aspect: from technology to design. Our new edge feet were engineered to create space beneath your TV where a traditional stand would normally sit, offering you a more immersive viewing experience. The effect? A TV that stands confidently with a nod to the future.
Traditional TVs have a bezel that wraps around the TV like a picture frame. Our Ultra Narrow bezel is modern and thin, so you have more picture to enjoy.
Perfect Motion Rate combines Philips display technology and advanced video processing techniques to improve the quality of each picture frame. So whether you like gaming, fast paced sporting events or action films, you’ll experience the ultimate in sharpness and smooth moving images.
Discover a Smarter experience that lies beyond traditional TV. Rent and stream movies, videos or games from online video stores. Watch catch-up TV from your favorite channels and enjoy a growing selection of online apps with Smart TV.
Avoid cable clutter with a single cable to carry both picture and audio signals from your devices to your TV. HDMI uses uncompressed signals, ensuring the highest quality from source to screen. Together with Philips Easylink, you’ll need only one remote control to perform most operations on your TV, DVD, Blu-ray, set top box or home theatre system.
Share the fun. Connect your USB memory-stick, digital camera, mp3 player or other multimedia device to the USB port on your TV to enjoy photos, videos and music with the easy to use onscreen content browser.
Philips Pixel Plus HD engine optimizes picture quality to deliver crisp images with beautiful contrast. So whether you stream online or watch a DVD, you’ll enjoy sharper images with brighter whites and blacker blacks.
Use your TV as a monitor. Simply connect using a VGA cable and you are ready to go.
