Professional TV

55HFL7011T/12
  • Chasing innovation Chasing innovation Chasing innovation
    -{discount-value}

    Chasing innovation

Amaze your guests with a smarter, sexier, faster Professional TV. Catch their eye with Ambilight, speed up the interaction with Android™, and enjoy state of the art connectivity and remote management features.

    Amaze your guests with a smarter, sexier, faster Professional TV. Catch their eye with Ambilight, speed up the interaction with Android™, and enjoy state of the art connectivity and remote management features. See all benefits

    Amaze your guests with a smarter, sexier, faster Professional TV. Catch their eye with Ambilight, speed up the interaction with Android™, and enjoy state of the art connectivity and remote management features. See all benefits

      Chasing innovation

      powered by Android™ and Ambilight

      • 55" Signature
      • powered by Android™
      • 4K Ultra HD
      MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

      MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

      MyChoice offers a simple and low-cost way to offer your guests premium TV channels. At the same time it delivers an additional revenue stream which allows you to recover your initial TV investment.

      Miracast & DirectShare to share movies and music on your TV

      Miracast & DirectShare to share movies and music on your TV

      Our TVs give your guests the freedom to enjoy their content on the big TV wirelessly and without hassle. With our open system approach we serve iOS as well as Android users and continuously extend our compatibility. Our secure sharing protects your guests. Pictures, movies, music, all can be shared and enjoyed on our TVs via Miracast & DirectShare!

      CMND & Control: effortless maintenance of your TV's

      CMND & Control: effortless maintenance of your TV's

      CMND & Control allows for remote configuration and installation of your TV's from a central location, without having to visit any rooms. Update andmanage all your displays, with minimal effort, all without having to disturb your guests.

      CMND & Create: Show the information you want, when you want

      CMND & Create: Show the information you want, when you want

      CMND & Create allows you to provide the information you want, when you want. The content management module of CMND, it allows for easy creation and distribution of interactive, branded hotel web pages. Tailor your TV's to give guests the most up to date information with the latest developments in your hotel, all in real time.

      4K UltraHD: a stunning, vibrant viewing experience awaits

      An ultra clear, stunning viewing experience awaits with 4K UltraHD. Featuring an astounding level of clarity, vibrant colors, and four times the resolution of Full HD, it’s truly a window into a new world.

      Ambilight: an immersive, eye catching viewing experience

      This patented Philips technology makes your screen seem wider—and your viewing experience more immersive—by projecting a soft ambient glow from the sides of the TV screen onto the surrounding wall. The color automatically adjusts to match the TV picture. Thanks to a wall-adaptive function, the color of the light is perfectly aligned with the TV picture, regardless of the wall color. Customize your Ambilight experience by adapting the Ambilight settings to your preference.

      Android: a faster, richer, more enjoyable TV experience

      With Android on your Professional TV you'll enjoy a faster, richer and guest-friendly interface. It's your launch control to a wealth of dedicated hospitality services, applications, and so much more. There's an easy to navigate menu with direct links to your favorite apps.

      AppControl to add, sort, and delete apps with minimal effort

      App control ensures your TVs get the apps you want. With the ability to add, delete, and sort apps, plus the ability to configure apps to specific rooms, it’s a truly personalized guest experience that you can control from a centralized location, without having to enter the room. For ease of use and security, load your custom app on our private, cloud based server and be secure in the fact that only you can access it.

      Advanced apps with many dedicated services for hospitality

      Advanced apps consist of an ever growing library of applications. With the power of Android, apps run smoother, faster, and are more advanced than ever. Tailored for hospitality, guest information is securely deleted after use and access to illegal content that can harm your business is prevented.

      Integrated IPTV system for optimal customized interactivity

      Safe costs and clutter. With our new Smart TVs you can build your hotel system directly on the TV. Interactive channels, video-on-demand, interactive hotel menus and information as well as online ordering systems are all possible without an external box attached to the TV. Next to delivery of the content over coax TV cables, you can now also use your internet network to deliver your TV channels or VOD directly to the TV. Our partner network can make sure you get the customized portal you want.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        4K Ultra HD LED
        Wide Color Gamut display
        85% NTSC Colour Gamut
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        139  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        55  inch
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Panel resolution
        3840x2160p
        Brightness
        400  cd/m²
        Viewing angle
        178º (H) / 178º (V)
        Picture enhancement
        • Pixel Precise UltraHD
        • Perfect Natural Motion
        • 800 Hz Perfect Motion Rate
        • Micro Dimming Pro

      • Audio

        Sound output Power
        45  W
        Speakers
        • 2.1
        • Front + Back Firing
        Bathroom speaker out
        1.5W Mono 8Ohm
        Sound Features
        • DTS Premium Sound
        • DTS Studio Sound
        • AVL
        • Incredible surround
        • Dynamic Bass
        • Dolby MS10

      • Design

        Colour
        Dark Grey
        Features
        • Aluminum bezel
        • Ambilight 3-Sided

      • Android TV

        Memory size(Flash)
        16GB*
        OS
        Android™ 5.1 (Lollipop)

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        • DVB-T/T2/C
        • HEVC UHD (up to 2160p60)
        Analog TV
        PAL
        IP Playback
        • Multicast
        • Unicast
        Video Playback
        • NTSC
        • PAL

      • Wireless Connectivity

        Wifi-Direct
        • DirectShare
        • Miracast
        Wireless LAN
        802.11 ac
        Bluetooth
        • 4.0
        • Wireless Audio (Headphone)

      • Connectivity Rear

        Scart
        • RGB
        • CVBS
        Bathroom speaker out
        Mini-Jack
        Component
        YPbPr + L/R cinch
        DVI audio in
        Mini-Jack
        External Control
        RJ-48
        External power
        • 12V/15W
        • Mini-Jack

      • Connectivity Bottom

        Antenna
        IEC-75
        Digital Audio out
        Optical
        Ethernet (LAN)
        RJ-45
        HDMI1
        HDMI 2.0
        HDMI2
        HDMI 2.0
        USB1
        USB 2.0

      • Connectivity Side

        Common Interface Slot
        CI+ 1.3.2
        Headphone out
        Mini-Jack
        HDMI3
        HDMI 1.4
        HDMI4
        HDMI 1.4 (MHL 2.0)
        USB2
        USB 2.0
        USB3
        USB 3.0

      • Connectivity Enhancements

        HDMI
        • ARC (all ports)
        • DVI (all ports)
        • MHL 2.0 (HDMI4)
        EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
        • One touch play
        • System Standby
        • RC pass through
        • system audio control
        RJ48
        • IR-In/Out
        • Serial Xpress interface

      • Features

        Digital services
        • 8d EPG
        • Now&Next
        • MHEG
        • Teletext
        • HbbTV
        • Subtitles
        Ease of use
        • Picture Style
        • Sound Style
        Local control
        Joystick

      • Hospitality Features

        Hotel mode
        • Joystick Control Lock
        • Menu lock
        • Installation Menu Lock
        • Volume limitation
        Prison mode
        • high security mode
        • TXT/MHEG/USB/EPG/Subtitle Lock
        SmartInfo
        • HTML5 Browser
        • Interactive Templates
        CMND&Control
        • Off-Line Channel Editor
        • Off-Line Settings Editor
        • Real-time TV Status (IP)
        • Remote Management over IP/RF
        • CMND&Create
        • TV Group management
        Your brand
        • SmartInfo
        • Welcome Logo
        • Customizable Dashboard (HTML)
        • IPTV System
        • Custom Apps
        • Location Name (Geonames ID)
        Apps
        • AppControl
        • Cloud-based Apps
        • Android Apps
        • Philips TV Remote App
        Integrated services
        5 Day Weather Forecast
        Revenue generation
        MyChoice
        Cloning and Firmware update
        • Instant Initial Cloning
        • Via USB/RF/IP
        Timer
        • Sleep Timer
        • Wake Up Alarm
        Clock
        • Clock in Standby Mode
        • Glow-in-the-Dark RC button
        • On-screen Clock
        Languages
        Guest language control
        Channels
        • Combined List
        • Themed lists
        Interactive DRM
        • VSecure
        • Playready Smoothstreaming
        • Securemedia
        Control
        • Block Automatic Channel Update
        • Serial Xpress Protocol
        • JSON API for TV Control-JAPIT
        Power control
        • Auto Power ON
        • Green/fast startup
        • WoLAN
        • WoWLAN
        Switch On control
        • Channel
        • Feature
        • Picture Format
        • Volume
        • Picture Style
        Remote Control
        • Cable Strap Ready
        • Low Battery Detection
        • RC Battery Door Lock
        Anti-Theft
        • Battery Anti-theft Protection
        • Kensington Lock

      • Healthcare features

        Control
        • Multi-Remote Control
        • Healthcare RC compatible
        • Nurse call system compatible
        Convenience
        • Headphone out
        • Independent main speaker mute
        Safety
        • Double isolation class II
        • Flame retardant

      • Multimedia

        Video playback supported
        • Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
        • MPEG1
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        • WMV9/VC1
        • HEVC
        • VP9
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        Subtitle formats supported
        • SRT
        • SMI
        • SSA SUB
        • TXT
        • ASS
        Music formats supported
        • MP3
        • AAC
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
        Picture formats supported
        JPG

      • Supported Display Resolution

        HDMI 1/2
        Up to 3840x2160p @60Hz
        HDMI 3/4
        Up to 3840x2160p @30Hz
        Tuner
        • Others: up to 1920x1080p@60Hz
        • T2 HEVC: up to 3840x2160@60Hz
        USB, LAN
        • HEVC: up to 3840x2160@60Hz
        • Others: up to 1920x1080p@60Hz

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Tabletop Swivel stand
        • 2xAAA Batteries
        • Warranty Leaflet
        • Legal and Safety brochure
        • Power Cord
        • Remote Control 22AV1505B/12
        Optional
        • Healthcare RC 22AV1109H/12
        • Setup RC 22AV9573A
        • Bluetooth RC 22AV1507A/12

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220-240V; 50-60Hz
        Energy Label Class
        A
        Eu Energy Label power
        97  W
        Annual energy consumption
        141  kW·h
        Standby power consumption
        <0.4W
        Power Saving Features
        Eco mode
        Ambient temperature
        0 °C to 40 °C

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        1233  mm
        Set Height
        740  mm
        Set Depth
        20/40/45  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        1233  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        788  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        205  mm
        Product weight
        21,5  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        25,5  kg
        VESA wall mount compatible
        • 200 x 200 mm
        • M6

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Batteries for remote control
      • Remote Control
      • Warranty leaflet
      • Power cord
      • Table top stand

          Awards

          • Availability of features will depend on implementation chosen by integrator.
          • Philips does not guarantee the availability or continuity of correct functioning of apps.
          • Actual free memory may be less due to device pre-configuration
          • Typical on-mode power consumption measured according to IEC62087 Ed 2. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
          • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.