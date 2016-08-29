2 year warranty
Discontinued
49PUT6801/56
4K Ultra Slim LED TV powered by Android TV
Design meets performance with the Philips 6800 Series. Sitting on minimalist stand elements, your picture comes to life in 4K Ultra HD and Pixel Plus Ultra HD picture quality. With Android TV your entertainment options are virtually endless
123 cm (49")
4K Ultra HD LED TV
DVB-T/T2
Ultra HD TV has four times the resolution of a conventional Full HD TV. With over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology, you'll experience the best possible picture quality. The higher the quality of your original content, the better images and resolution you will be able to experience. Enjoy improved sharpness, increased depth perception, superior contrast, smooth natural motion, and flawless details.
Cloud Gaming offers a vast online catalogue of high quality games for every age, taste and gaming level. Simply pick a game and play on your TV!
Google Play™ has a rich catalogue of high quality games for all ages. Optimized for use on your TV, they look as great as they play. And there’s no need to clutter up your house with yet another gaming console; with a universal USB gaming control you can navigate and play with ease.
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
Please be informed that your Netflix HDR function in your TV currently can be supported via HDMI and USB only. The Netflix HDR broadcast via your Internet/DLNA will be fully available via IP software push.