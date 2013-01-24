Other items in the box
- Remote Control
- 2 x AAA Batteries
- Table top stand
- Quick start guide
- Legal and safety brochure
- Power cord
4K Ultra Slim LED TV powered by Android TV
Design meets performance with the Philips 6800 Series. Sitting on minimalist stand elements, your picture comes to life in 4K Ultra HD and Pixel Plus Ultra HD picture quality. With Android TV your entertainment options are virtually endless See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Ultra HD TV has four times the resolution of a conventional Full HD TV. With over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology, you'll experience the best possible picture quality. The higher the quality of your original content, the better images and resolution you will be able to experience. Enjoy improved sharpness, increased depth perception, superior contrast, smooth natural motion, and flawless details.
Cloud Gaming offers a vast online catalogue of high quality games for every age, taste and gaming level. Simply pick a game and play on your TV!
High Dynamic Range Plus is a new video standard. It redefines in-home entertainment through advances in contrast and color. Enjoy a sensory experience that captures the original richness and liveliness, yet accurately reflects the content creator's intent. The end result? Brighter highlights, greater contrast, a broader range of colors and detail like never before.
Micro Dimming Pro optimizes the contrast on your TV based on the lighting conditions of your room. Combined with its special software that analyzes the picture in 6400 different zones, you’ll enjoy incredible contrast and image quality for a truly lifelike visual experience – day or night.
Google Play™ has a rich catalogue of high quality games for all ages. Optimized for use on your TV, they look as great as they play. And there’s no need to clutter up your house with yet another gaming console; with a universal USB gaming control you can navigate and play with ease.
The new integrated HEVC standard allow you to enjoy high picture quality 4k resolution broadcast.
Experience 4K Ultra HD sharpness with the Philips Pixel Plus Ultra HD engine. It optimizes picture quality to deliver smooth, fluid images with incredible detail and depth – Enjoy sharper 4K images with brighter whites and blacker blacks every time.
