Answers to your 10 breastfeeding questions

5. How do I know if my baby is getting enough milk?

Breastfeeding does have an element of mystery. There’s no sure way to know how much milk your baby is drinking but there are milestones you can use to check they’re getting enough:

Your baby begins to gain weight once your milk has come in

By around day 10-14, your little one has regained their birth weight

They continue to steadily gain weight as expected

The takeaway? The best sign will be those chubby cheeks in front of you. A happy, alert and growing baby is the best sign that you are producing enough milk.

6. I’m taking medication. Can I still breastfeed?

A lot of medications can be taken while you’re breastfeeding, but it’s always good to check with your pharmacist.

What about alcohol?

It’s best not to drink alcohol while you’re breastfeeding. Your healthcare professional can also give you more specific guidance on this.

And how about caffeine?

One or two caffeinated drinks usually won’t bother your baby. This might be a coffee, tea or a carbonated drink. That said, too much caffeine might make your baby irritable or keep them up. And good news for chocolate lovers: chocolate in moderation is generally okay.

7. Does my baby need any other drinks?

Breast milk is all your baby needs for the first 6 months or so of life.