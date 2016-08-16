Different stages of weaning

Stage 1: 4 to 6 months

Any of the following foods can be introduced as the first weaning food, but most mothers begin with cereal, root vegetables or fruit, mixed with their baby’s milk. All vegetables

All fruits

All cereals such as rice, oats, wheat and corn based

Lean meat, poultry or fish – well cooked

Eggs – well cooked

Dhal, lentils, hummus, chick peas and other pulses

Nuts – ground or as nut butter, e.g. ground almonds and smooth peanut butter

Plain fromage frais and yoghurts

Grated cheese melted onto warm foods. Texture Begin with a runny purée for the first few tastes. Then move on to thicker purées or well-mashed food as your baby becomes used to taking food from a spoon. Skills to learn: Taking food from a spoon

Moving food from the front of the mouth to the back for swallowing

Managing thicker purées and mashed food