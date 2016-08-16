30 years of AVENT know-how

If there’s one thing that babies have taught us over the years, it’s that little things matter – like the feel and softness of the teat on their bottle, which feels more like mum, or the comforting shape of their soother. As new parents in 1984, Edward and Celia Atkin found it difficult to feed their baby from a bottle. The teats were too long, hard and thin and the narrow bottles were difficult to fill and easy to knock over. Edward used his years of design and manufacturing experience to completely reinvent both the teat and bottle – the AVENT bottle that millions of parents around the world know and trust was born! Edward's first step was to design a bottle that not only had a wider neck so it was easier to fill, but was also easier to hold and use. However, the real breakthrough came with the design of the teat. His years working for his father’s rubber company came to the fore and Edward was able to produce the world’s first teat made of entirely odourless and tasteless silicone so that it was easier and more pleasant for babies to feed through. The AVENT bottle and teat that Edward created have set the standard for newborn baby feeding since their launch in 1984 as the design was as close as possible to nature and its unique venting system is still clinically proven to reduce colic in newborn babies today. Paying attention to the tiniest detail is what continues to make Philips AVENT different. By continually listening to mums and healthcare professionals, we’ve been developing products that are inspired by nature and really make a difference to your baby’s wellbeing – and to your peace of mind – since 1984.
If there’s one thing that babies have taught us over the years, it’s that little things matter – like the feel and softness of the teat on their bottle, which feels more like mum, or the comforting shape of their soother.
As new parents in 1984, Edward and Celia Atkin found it difficult to feed their baby from a bottle. The teats were too long, hard and thin and the narrow bottles were difficult to fill and easy to knock over. Edward used his years of design and manufacturing experience to completely reinvent both the teat and bottle – the AVENT bottle that millions of parents around the world know and trust was born!
Edward's first step was to design a bottle that not only had a wider neck so it was easier to fill, but was also easier to hold and use. However, the real breakthrough came with the design of the teat. His years working for his father’s rubber company came to the fore and Edward was able to produce the world’s first teat made of entirely odourless and tasteless silicone so that it was easier and more pleasant for babies to feed through. The AVENT bottle and teat that Edward created have set the standard for newborn baby feeding since their launch in 1984 as the design was as close as possible to nature and its unique venting system is still clinically proven to reduce colic in newborn babies today.
Paying attention to the tiniest detail is what continues to make Philips AVENT different. By continually listening to mums and healthcare professionals, we’ve been developing products that are inspired by nature and really make a difference to your baby’s wellbeing – and to your peace of mind – since 1984.
At Philips AVENT, we’re extremely proud of our British heritage – 80% of our products are manufactured in the UK, at our factory in Glemsford, Suffolk. Our products are recommended by healthcare professionals, praised by mothers and recognised internationally. We have sold over 100 million feeding bottles since 1984 and we continue to win a host of awards from parenting magazines around the world.
Since Philips AVENT was founded 30 years, we have extended our range of products and delivered a number of industry firsts:
At Philips AVENT, we’re extremely proud of our British heritage – 80% of our products are manufactured in the UK, at our factory in Glemsford, Suffolk. Our products are recommended by healthcare professionals, praised by mothers and recognised internationally. We have sold over 100 million feeding bottles since 1984 and we continue to win a host of awards from parenting magazines around the world.
Please be aware that the information given in these articles is only intended as general advice and should in no way be taken as a substitute for professional medical advice. If you or your family or your child is suffering from symptoms or conditions which are severe or persistent or you need specific medical advice, please seek professional medical assistance. Philips AVENT cannot be held responsible for any damages that result from the use of the information provided on this website.
Please be aware that the information given in these articles is only intended as general advice and should in no way be taken as a substitute for professional medical advice. If you or your family or your child is suffering from symptoms or conditions which are severe or persistent or you need specific medical advice, please seek professional medical assistance. Philips AVENT cannot be held responsible for any damages that result from the use of the information provided on this website.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.