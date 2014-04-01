Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Magnetic Resonance
no bounds applications of ai banner

A revolutionary workflow delivers MRI speed – and productivity

Philips MR Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T


Support your clinical decisions by leveraging our imaging solutions built on proven dStream digital broadband technology, present in over 2000 installations worldwide. Accelerate patient throughput with a simplified Breeze Workflow.

 

An intuitive user interface enhanced by highly guided and standardized examination procedures helps you perform routine MRI exams from day one. And with low installation and siting expenses, continuous uptime support and easy upgrades you can continue to enhance your possibilities.

Request more information
Download brochure

    Need more information on Ingenia Prodiva?

    Request more information here and we will get in touch with you soon.

    Connect with sales

    Watch the trailer

    Prodiva trailer

    What your peers say about Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T

    Dr. Takahashi
    Dr. Takahashi, radiologist at the Seirei-Mikatahara General Hospital in Japan is sharing his experiences with the Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T MR system.
    Mrs. Silvia Schiffer
    Mrs. Silvia Schiffer, Director and Senior Radiologist at Radiologie Schiffer in Germany is sharing her experiences with the Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T MR system.

    Clinical cases from your peers with Ingenia Provida 1.5T

    Brain

    Brain overview

    See more
    Spine

    Lumbar Spine with mDIXON XD

    See more
    Brachial Plexus

    Brachial Plexus lesion

    See more
    Elbow

    Elbow overview

    See more
    Liver and pancreas

    Liver and Pancreas

    See more
    Pelvis

    Female Pelvis overview

    See more
    Breast lesion

    Breast lesion

    See more
    Acute Myocardinal

    Acute myocardial infarction

    See more

    Downloads

    NetForum

    Download Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T ExamCards

    ExamCards
    View ExamCards

    Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CX brochure

    Accelerate patient throughput with a simplified Breeze workflow

    Prodiva CX brochure
    Download brochure (PDF)

    Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CS brochure

    A revolutionary workflow delivers speed - and productivity

    Prodiva CS brochure
    Download brochure (PDF)

    An excellent fit to expand the imaging center - Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T


    Learn what the first users of Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T have to say about their experiences using the system and how it impacts their imaging center. 
    Learn more
    Ingenia Prodiva

    Related products

    Prodiva CX

    Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CX


    Accelerate patient throughput with a simplified Breeze Workflow.
    See product details
    Prodiva CS

    Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CS


    A revolutionary workflow delivers speed – and productivity
    See product details
    Compressed sense

    Compressed SENSE

    Up to 50% faster MR exams, so you can spend your time wisely
    See product details
    3D APT

    3D APT

    Enhanced diagnostic confidence in neuro oncology
    See product details
    Clinical Selector

    Clinical Selector

    Find the right clinical applications for your needs
    See product details
    Coil selector

    Coil Selector

    See all Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T coils 
    See product details
    *

    Contact information

    * This field is mandatory
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
    We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
    *
    *

    What does this mean?
    Final CEE consent

    1 Based on an internal study comparing workflow with the Achieva MR system

    2 ComforTone will be available with Prodiva 1.5T in Q4 of 2017

    3 Based on an internal study comparing workflow in a mix of brain, spine, MSK and body applications with the Achieva MR system

    4 Normal operation is defined as typical scanning performed with uninterrupted availability of electricity, magnet cooling and excluding service actions

    5 Dependent on contract entitlement and local availability

    6 Other MR refers to 60 cm 1.5T whole body MRI systems

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand