Up to 50% faster MR exams, so you can spend your time wisely1  


Boost your MRI productivity with Philips Compressed SENSE

    Philips Compressed SENSE saves you valuable time


    Speed up your MRI examinations with Philips Compressed SENSE. This breakthrough acceleration technique shortens single MRI sequences and full MRI examinations.

    What is Compressed SENSE? It is the Philips implementation of the compressed sensing principle and combines it with dS SENSE, our industry leading parallel imaging method. Compressed sensing is a signal processing technique built on the fact that signals contain redundant information. In MR this technique is used to reconstruct a full image from severely under-sampled data (in k-space) while maintaining virtually equivalent image quality.

    The time which can be gained with Compressed SENSE can allow you to increase productivity and diagnostic confidence, and enhance patient comfort at the same time.

    Benefits

    scanning image

    Faster scanning

    With virtually equal image quality
    patience image

    More time for your patients

    Increase patient satisfaction
    spatial image

    Higher spatial resolution

    Within the same scan time
    Speed up your full MR examination, with virtually equal image quality.1


    Compare the time savings of an MRI scan performed with Compressed SENSE MRI software versus a conventional scanning technique

    Full exam: 7:17

    Compressed SENSE helps you save valuable time

    Dr. S. Sartoretti, Head of neuroradiology who is telling about her experience with Philips Compressed SENSE
    We are essentially running our standard protocols and just turning Compressed SENSE on and seeing a 20% reduction in scan time. None of the physicians know if it’s a Compressed SENSE scan versus a non-Compressed SENSE scan when they’re reading."

    John P. Karis, M.D. Director of MRI and brain imaging, Department of Neuroradiology at Barrow Neurological Institute, USA

    Compressed SENSE
    is compatible with


    Multiple generations of Philips 1.5T and 3.0T MRI scanner systems
    Multiple generations of Philips 1.5T and 3.0T MRI scanner systems
    Unique advantages of Compressed SENSE

    • Up to 50% faster MRI scans
      with virtually equal image quality1
    • For all anatomies
      Can be used for all anatomical contrasts, in both 2D and 3D
    • Higher spatial resolution
      Enables up to 64% improvement in spatial resolution1

    thumb karen

    From our point of view, tangibly within the pilot, we had a time saving of 30-50% for a lot of our routine work. We could scan on average an extra 17-20 patients per week. For us that equated to an extra 1.5 days of scanner time available.

    Karen Hackling-Searle, Head of MRI, Cobalt, United Kingdom

    Dr. Jan W. Casselman Chair of department of radiology who gives a webinar about Philips Compressed SENSE
    Today we can go for that high resolution again because it becomes feasible with Compressed SENSE."

    Dr. Jan W. Casselman, MD, PhD, Chair of Department of Radiology, A.Z. Sint-Jan Hospital, Bruges, Belgium and Head & Neck “Consultant Radiologist,” A.Z. Sint Augustinus Hospital, Antwerp, Belgium

    Computer, tablet and phone with MR body map page that shows clinical cases from nearly every anatomy

    Explore more clinical cases of your peers


    Clinical cases for nearly every anatomy


    See how your peers across the globe are using Compressed SENSE MRI software to benefit their clinical cases for the full spectrum of MR imaging and download respective ExamCards.
    A few more reasons to choose Compressed SENSE

    Contact us


    patient comfort banner

    Endless possibilities with
    Philips MRI systems & solutions

    Our integrated MR solutions offer new levels of speed and productivity as they drive confident diagnoses and foster a brighter, more confident future for everyone.
    1. Compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE
    2. Results from case studies are not predictive. Results in other cases may vary

