Compressed SENSE is a break-through acceleration technique speeding up not only sequences but your entire exam. This new paradigm in productivity requires a unique implementation, enabling 2D and 3D scans to be up to 50% faster with virtually equal image quality¹. Compressed SENSE can be used in all anatomical contrasts and all anatomies.
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