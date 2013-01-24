dStream Shoulder 8ch coil MR coil

The dStream Shoulder 8ch coil is designed for high signal uniformity throughout the shoulder, with excellent penetration into the labrum. It features dStream digital broadband data sampling in the coil. Digital transmission without losses in the RF chain provide an increased signal-to-noise ratio and dS SENSE enhanced parallel imaging performance. The coil’s adjustable shoulder cup can be raised and pivoted for comfortable positioning.