HeartStart AED software

HeartStart Event Review

AED software

Manage the patient data recorded by your AED. Download, analyze and annotate patient data and create reports for response team debriefing with HeartStart Event Review

Features
Event response analysis || Continuous improvement

Receive defibrillator patient data

With Event Review, you can download patient event data from your defibrillator or import events created in Data Messenger. It’s flexible to support your unique workflow.
Flexible protocols || Continuous improvement

Review and analysis of event response

Analyze defibrillator events and annotate them with your observations. Then use Event Review reports to debrief responders to improve their next response. Merge ECGs from multiple Philips defibrillators for the same patient into one case.