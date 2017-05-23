Download, store & send Philips AED data to where it’s needed most.
For increased compatibility, HeartStart Data Messenger has been coded as a 32-bit application. This means the application can be installed and run on both 32- and 64-bit Windows Operating Systems. Since the Data Messenger application is 32-bit, In order for the automated email feature to work, the email application (MS Outlook, Mozilla Thunderbird, etc.) must also be 32-bit.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
HeartStart Data Messenger can process cases under your control in “manual mode” or simplify your responders’ job by processing cases automatically in the background, according to pre‐configured preferences – no need to interact with software.
Simplify your workflow
HeartStart Data Messenger can process cases under your control in “manual mode” or simplify your responders’ job by processing cases automatically in the background, according to pre‐configured preferences – no need to interact with software.
Simplify your workflow
HeartStart Data Messenger can process cases under your control in “manual mode” or simplify your responders’ job by processing cases automatically in the background, according to pre‐configured preferences – no need to interact with software.
HeartStart Data Messenger can process cases under your control in “manual mode” or simplify your responders’ job by processing cases automatically in the background, according to pre‐configured preferences – no need to interact with software.
Efficient batch processing
Efficient batch processing
HeartStart MRx monitor/defibrillator users can automatically download multiple patient summaries at once via LAN and forward them all in one batch to either an Event Review Pro database or electronic patient care reporting system (ePCR).
Efficient batch processing
HeartStart MRx monitor/defibrillator users can automatically download multiple patient summaries at once via LAN and forward them all in one batch to either an Event Review Pro database or electronic patient care reporting system (ePCR).
Efficient batch processing
HeartStart MRx monitor/defibrillator users can automatically download multiple patient summaries at once via LAN and forward them all in one batch to either an Event Review Pro database or electronic patient care reporting system (ePCR).
HeartStart MRx monitor/defibrillator users can automatically download multiple patient summaries at once via LAN and forward them all in one batch to either an Event Review Pro database or electronic patient care reporting system (ePCR).
Versatile defibrillator case processing
Versatile defibrillator case processing
Download your patient case data from the AED or monitor and forward to your medical director, colleague, or patient's physician for analysis, erase it from the defibrillator, and synchronize case times and defibrillator clock with your PC.
Versatile defibrillator case processing
Download your patient case data from the AED or monitor and forward to your medical director, colleague, or patient's physician for analysis, erase it from the defibrillator, and synchronize case times and defibrillator clock with your PC.
Versatile defibrillator case processing
Download your patient case data from the AED or monitor and forward to your medical director, colleague, or patient's physician for analysis, erase it from the defibrillator, and synchronize case times and defibrillator clock with your PC.
Facilitate decisions in the moment
Facilitate decisions in the moment
HeartStart MRx users can forward 12‐lead ECGs and vital sign data from the field to either the HeartStart Telemedicine System or HeartStart 12‐Lead Transfer Station. Physicians can assist medics with care and the patient destination decisions.
Facilitate decisions in the moment
HeartStart MRx users can forward 12‐lead ECGs and vital sign data from the field to either the HeartStart Telemedicine System or HeartStart 12‐Lead Transfer Station. Physicians can assist medics with care and the patient destination decisions.
Facilitate decisions in the moment
HeartStart MRx users can forward 12‐lead ECGs and vital sign data from the field to either the HeartStart Telemedicine System or HeartStart 12‐Lead Transfer Station. Physicians can assist medics with care and the patient destination decisions.
HeartStart Data Messenger can process cases under your control in “manual mode” or simplify your responders’ job by processing cases automatically in the background, according to pre‐configured preferences – no need to interact with software.
Simplify your workflow
HeartStart Data Messenger can process cases under your control in “manual mode” or simplify your responders’ job by processing cases automatically in the background, according to pre‐configured preferences – no need to interact with software.
Simplify your workflow
HeartStart Data Messenger can process cases under your control in “manual mode” or simplify your responders’ job by processing cases automatically in the background, according to pre‐configured preferences – no need to interact with software.
HeartStart Data Messenger can process cases under your control in “manual mode” or simplify your responders’ job by processing cases automatically in the background, according to pre‐configured preferences – no need to interact with software.
Efficient batch processing
Efficient batch processing
HeartStart MRx monitor/defibrillator users can automatically download multiple patient summaries at once via LAN and forward them all in one batch to either an Event Review Pro database or electronic patient care reporting system (ePCR).
Efficient batch processing
HeartStart MRx monitor/defibrillator users can automatically download multiple patient summaries at once via LAN and forward them all in one batch to either an Event Review Pro database or electronic patient care reporting system (ePCR).
Efficient batch processing
HeartStart MRx monitor/defibrillator users can automatically download multiple patient summaries at once via LAN and forward them all in one batch to either an Event Review Pro database or electronic patient care reporting system (ePCR).
HeartStart MRx monitor/defibrillator users can automatically download multiple patient summaries at once via LAN and forward them all in one batch to either an Event Review Pro database or electronic patient care reporting system (ePCR).
Versatile defibrillator case processing
Versatile defibrillator case processing
Download your patient case data from the AED or monitor and forward to your medical director, colleague, or patient's physician for analysis, erase it from the defibrillator, and synchronize case times and defibrillator clock with your PC.
Versatile defibrillator case processing
Download your patient case data from the AED or monitor and forward to your medical director, colleague, or patient's physician for analysis, erase it from the defibrillator, and synchronize case times and defibrillator clock with your PC.
Versatile defibrillator case processing
Download your patient case data from the AED or monitor and forward to your medical director, colleague, or patient's physician for analysis, erase it from the defibrillator, and synchronize case times and defibrillator clock with your PC.
Facilitate decisions in the moment
Facilitate decisions in the moment
HeartStart MRx users can forward 12‐lead ECGs and vital sign data from the field to either the HeartStart Telemedicine System or HeartStart 12‐Lead Transfer Station. Physicians can assist medics with care and the patient destination decisions.
Facilitate decisions in the moment
HeartStart MRx users can forward 12‐lead ECGs and vital sign data from the field to either the HeartStart Telemedicine System or HeartStart 12‐Lead Transfer Station. Physicians can assist medics with care and the patient destination decisions.
Facilitate decisions in the moment
HeartStart MRx users can forward 12‐lead ECGs and vital sign data from the field to either the HeartStart Telemedicine System or HeartStart 12‐Lead Transfer Station. Physicians can assist medics with care and the patient destination decisions.
Microsoft Windows:
XP Professional SP 3 or later (32-bit)
XP Tablet Edition (32-bit)
Windows 7 (32-bit and 64-bit)
Browser
Microsoft Internet Explorer 7.0 or later
Email application
Data Messenger is coded as a 32-bit application. The application can be installed and run on both 32- and 64-bit Windows OS. Since the application is 32-bit, In order for the automated email feature to work, the email application (MS Outlook, Mozilla Thunderbird, etc.) must also be 32-bit.
Connectivity
Connectivity
Internet or Intranet
To download Data Messenger and activate it. To forward patient data to Event Review Pro Inbox or HeartStartTelemedicine
Ethernet
To forward HeartStart MRx data through batch LAN data transfers
Bluetooth®
MRx patient data using Bluetooth wireless transfer. Bluetooth adapter supporting Microsoft or Widcomm stack. Suggested adapter is IOGEAR Bluetooth 2.1 USB Micro Adapter (model GBU421).
FTP server
To support HeartStart MRx batch LAN data transfers
Infrared (IRdA)
To read patient cases from a HeartStart HS1 or FRx defibrillator.An infrared transceiver or adapter . Philips offers an infrared adapter, product number ACT‐IR.
Card reader
Secure Digital (SD) for FR3. Compact Flash for HeartStart MRx, FR2, XL, XLT, and 4000. Philips offers a compatible card reader, product number M3524A.
Supported Defibrillators
Supported Defibrillators
AEDs
Philips and Laerdal HeartStart FR3, FR2+, FRx, HS1
Microsoft Windows:
XP Professional SP 3 or later (32-bit)
XP Tablet Edition (32-bit)
Windows 7 (32-bit and 64-bit)
Browser
Microsoft Internet Explorer 7.0 or later
Email application
Data Messenger is coded as a 32-bit application. The application can be installed and run on both 32- and 64-bit Windows OS. Since the application is 32-bit, In order for the automated email feature to work, the email application (MS Outlook, Mozilla Thunderbird, etc.) must also be 32-bit.
Connectivity
Connectivity
Internet or Intranet
To download Data Messenger and activate it. To forward patient data to Event Review Pro Inbox or HeartStartTelemedicine
Ethernet
To forward HeartStart MRx data through batch LAN data transfers
Bluetooth®
MRx patient data using Bluetooth wireless transfer. Bluetooth adapter supporting Microsoft or Widcomm stack. Suggested adapter is IOGEAR Bluetooth 2.1 USB Micro Adapter (model GBU421).
FTP server
To support HeartStart MRx batch LAN data transfers
Infrared (IRdA)
To read patient cases from a HeartStart HS1 or FRx defibrillator.An infrared transceiver or adapter . Philips offers an infrared adapter, product number ACT‐IR.
Card reader
Secure Digital (SD) for FR3. Compact Flash for HeartStart MRx, FR2, XL, XLT, and 4000. Philips offers a compatible card reader, product number M3524A.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.