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Adult/Pediatric IBP Transducers (20)

MR Patient Care

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Single patient use. For use with 989803194601 IBP Transducer Cable.

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Specifications

Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • Box 20
Disposable or reusable
  • Single Use
Patient Application
  • Adults / Pediatrics
Use with Philips Equipment
  • 866185 (Expression MR400)
Latex-free
  • Yes
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Ethylene oxide sterilization
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • Box 20
Disposable or reusable
  • Single Use
See all specifications
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • Box 20
Disposable or reusable
  • Single Use
Patient Application
  • Adults / Pediatrics
Use with Philips Equipment
  • 866185 (Expression MR400)
Latex-free
  • Yes
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Ethylene oxide sterilization
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

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