Expression MR400

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Maintaining Patient Monitoring During MRI and Across Care Transitions
Maintaining Patient Monitoring During MRI and Across Care Transitions
Patient movement across care environments requires continuity of information. From the ICU to the MRI suite, maintaining visibility of patient data, including during the MRI scan, supports clinical workflows and informed decision-making across settings.
Connected monitoring helps extend access to patient information throughout these transitions, supporting care teams as they manage patients across the hospital stay. Take a moment to watch and see how this story comes to life.
Maintaining Patient Monitoring During MRI and Across Care Transitions
Patient movement across care environments requires continuity of information. From the ICU to the MRI suite, maintaining visibility of patient data, including during the MRI scan, supports clinical workflows and informed decision-making across settings.
Connected monitoring helps extend access to patient information throughout these transitions, supporting care teams as they manage patients across the hospital stay. Take a moment to watch and see how this story comes to life.
Maintaining Patient Monitoring During MRI and Across Care Transitions
Patient movement across care environments requires continuity of information. From the ICU to the MRI suite, maintaining visibility of patient data, including during the MRI scan, supports clinical workflows and informed decision-making across settings.
Connected monitoring helps extend access to patient information throughout these transitions, supporting care teams as they manage patients across the hospital stay. Take a moment to watch and see how this story comes to life.
Maintaining Patient Monitoring During MRI and Across Care Transitions
Maintaining Patient Monitoring During MRI and Across Care Transitions
Patient movement across care environments requires continuity of information. From the ICU to the MRI suite, maintaining visibility of patient data, including during the MRI scan, supports clinical workflows and informed decision-making across settings.
Connected monitoring helps extend access to patient information throughout these transitions, supporting care teams as they manage patients across the hospital stay. Take a moment to watch and see how this story comes to life.
Bedside thinking comes to MR
Bedside thinking comes to MR
In a perfect world there would be no difference between MR and bedside patient monitors. Expression MR400 takes a bold step toward that ideal with bedside-quality parameters – SINC (SpO2, IBP, NIBP, and CO2), alarm flags that redefine pre-emptive intelligence, 15.6” LCD widescreen viewing with the familiarity of a bedside interface, and an exclusive combination of ECG advances from the patient to the waveform.
Bedside thinking comes to MR
In a perfect world there would be no difference between MR and bedside patient monitors. Expression MR400 takes a bold step toward that ideal with bedside-quality parameters – SINC (SpO2, IBP, NIBP, and CO2), alarm flags that redefine pre-emptive intelligence, 15.6” LCD widescreen viewing with the familiarity of a bedside interface, and an exclusive combination of ECG advances from the patient to the waveform.
Bedside thinking comes to MR
In a perfect world there would be no difference between MR and bedside patient monitors. Expression MR400 takes a bold step toward that ideal with bedside-quality parameters – SINC (SpO2, IBP, NIBP, and CO2), alarm flags that redefine pre-emptive intelligence, 15.6” LCD widescreen viewing with the familiarity of a bedside interface, and an exclusive combination of ECG advances from the patient to the waveform.
In a perfect world there would be no difference between MR and bedside patient monitors. Expression MR400 takes a bold step toward that ideal with bedside-quality parameters – SINC (SpO2, IBP, NIBP, and CO2), alarm flags that redefine pre-emptive intelligence, 15.6” LCD widescreen viewing with the familiarity of a bedside interface, and an exclusive combination of ECG advances from the patient to the waveform.
Make the most of the MR experience
Make the most of the MR experience
Expression MR400 provides flexibility in exam protocols, freedom of movement, and automated intelligence to support you. Monitor patients even when optimizing protocols up to 4W/kg SAR and 7.2µT B1rms. Improve care and create a comfortable work environment by reducing restrictions that normally accompany monitor placement relative to the patient and magnet.
Make the most of the MR experience
Expression MR400 provides flexibility in exam protocols, freedom of movement, and automated intelligence to support you. Monitor patients even when optimizing protocols up to 4W/kg SAR and 7.2µT B1rms. Improve care and create a comfortable work environment by reducing restrictions that normally accompany monitor placement relative to the patient and magnet.
Make the most of the MR experience
Expression MR400 provides flexibility in exam protocols, freedom of movement, and automated intelligence to support you. Monitor patients even when optimizing protocols up to 4W/kg SAR and 7.2µT B1rms. Improve care and create a comfortable work environment by reducing restrictions that normally accompany monitor placement relative to the patient and magnet.
Expression MR400 provides flexibility in exam protocols, freedom of movement, and automated intelligence to support you. Monitor patients even when optimizing protocols up to 4W/kg SAR and 7.2µT B1rms. Improve care and create a comfortable work environment by reducing restrictions that normally accompany monitor placement relative to the patient and magnet.
New opportunities, new rewards
New opportunities, new rewards
Expression MR400 can put you in touch with the MR procedures that potentially gets patients home sooner. Expect high-quality monitoring of anesthetic agents and body temperature, advanced cardiac architecture for superior ECG signal and wireless gating, and positioning flexibility during functional MR procedures.
New opportunities, new rewards
Expression MR400 can put you in touch with the MR procedures that potentially gets patients home sooner. Expect high-quality monitoring of anesthetic agents and body temperature, advanced cardiac architecture for superior ECG signal and wireless gating, and positioning flexibility during functional MR procedures.
New opportunities, new rewards
Expression MR400 can put you in touch with the MR procedures that potentially gets patients home sooner. Expect high-quality monitoring of anesthetic agents and body temperature, advanced cardiac architecture for superior ECG signal and wireless gating, and positioning flexibility during functional MR procedures.
Expression MR400 can put you in touch with the MR procedures that potentially gets patients home sooner. Expect high-quality monitoring of anesthetic agents and body temperature, advanced cardiac architecture for superior ECG signal and wireless gating, and positioning flexibility during functional MR procedures.
Maintaining Patient Monitoring During MRI and Across Care Transitions
Maintaining Patient Monitoring During MRI and Across Care Transitions
Maintaining Patient Monitoring During MRI and Across Care Transitions
Patient movement across care environments requires continuity of information. From the ICU to the MRI suite, maintaining visibility of patient data, including during the MRI scan, supports clinical workflows and informed decision-making across settings.
Connected monitoring helps extend access to patient information throughout these transitions, supporting care teams as they manage patients across the hospital stay. Take a moment to watch and see how this story comes to life.
Maintaining Patient Monitoring During MRI and Across Care Transitions
Patient movement across care environments requires continuity of information. From the ICU to the MRI suite, maintaining visibility of patient data, including during the MRI scan, supports clinical workflows and informed decision-making across settings.
Connected monitoring helps extend access to patient information throughout these transitions, supporting care teams as they manage patients across the hospital stay. Take a moment to watch and see how this story comes to life.
Maintaining Patient Monitoring During MRI and Across Care Transitions
Patient movement across care environments requires continuity of information. From the ICU to the MRI suite, maintaining visibility of patient data, including during the MRI scan, supports clinical workflows and informed decision-making across settings.
Connected monitoring helps extend access to patient information throughout these transitions, supporting care teams as they manage patients across the hospital stay. Take a moment to watch and see how this story comes to life.
Maintaining Patient Monitoring During MRI and Across Care Transitions
Maintaining Patient Monitoring During MRI and Across Care Transitions
Patient movement across care environments requires continuity of information. From the ICU to the MRI suite, maintaining visibility of patient data, including during the MRI scan, supports clinical workflows and informed decision-making across settings.
Connected monitoring helps extend access to patient information throughout these transitions, supporting care teams as they manage patients across the hospital stay. Take a moment to watch and see how this story comes to life.
Bedside thinking comes to MR
Bedside thinking comes to MR
In a perfect world there would be no difference between MR and bedside patient monitors. Expression MR400 takes a bold step toward that ideal with bedside-quality parameters – SINC (SpO2, IBP, NIBP, and CO2), alarm flags that redefine pre-emptive intelligence, 15.6” LCD widescreen viewing with the familiarity of a bedside interface, and an exclusive combination of ECG advances from the patient to the waveform.
Bedside thinking comes to MR
In a perfect world there would be no difference between MR and bedside patient monitors. Expression MR400 takes a bold step toward that ideal with bedside-quality parameters – SINC (SpO2, IBP, NIBP, and CO2), alarm flags that redefine pre-emptive intelligence, 15.6” LCD widescreen viewing with the familiarity of a bedside interface, and an exclusive combination of ECG advances from the patient to the waveform.
Bedside thinking comes to MR
In a perfect world there would be no difference between MR and bedside patient monitors. Expression MR400 takes a bold step toward that ideal with bedside-quality parameters – SINC (SpO2, IBP, NIBP, and CO2), alarm flags that redefine pre-emptive intelligence, 15.6” LCD widescreen viewing with the familiarity of a bedside interface, and an exclusive combination of ECG advances from the patient to the waveform.
In a perfect world there would be no difference between MR and bedside patient monitors. Expression MR400 takes a bold step toward that ideal with bedside-quality parameters – SINC (SpO2, IBP, NIBP, and CO2), alarm flags that redefine pre-emptive intelligence, 15.6” LCD widescreen viewing with the familiarity of a bedside interface, and an exclusive combination of ECG advances from the patient to the waveform.
Make the most of the MR experience
Make the most of the MR experience
Expression MR400 provides flexibility in exam protocols, freedom of movement, and automated intelligence to support you. Monitor patients even when optimizing protocols up to 4W/kg SAR and 7.2µT B1rms. Improve care and create a comfortable work environment by reducing restrictions that normally accompany monitor placement relative to the patient and magnet.
Make the most of the MR experience
Expression MR400 provides flexibility in exam protocols, freedom of movement, and automated intelligence to support you. Monitor patients even when optimizing protocols up to 4W/kg SAR and 7.2µT B1rms. Improve care and create a comfortable work environment by reducing restrictions that normally accompany monitor placement relative to the patient and magnet.
Make the most of the MR experience
Expression MR400 provides flexibility in exam protocols, freedom of movement, and automated intelligence to support you. Monitor patients even when optimizing protocols up to 4W/kg SAR and 7.2µT B1rms. Improve care and create a comfortable work environment by reducing restrictions that normally accompany monitor placement relative to the patient and magnet.
Expression MR400 provides flexibility in exam protocols, freedom of movement, and automated intelligence to support you. Monitor patients even when optimizing protocols up to 4W/kg SAR and 7.2µT B1rms. Improve care and create a comfortable work environment by reducing restrictions that normally accompany monitor placement relative to the patient and magnet.
New opportunities, new rewards
New opportunities, new rewards
Expression MR400 can put you in touch with the MR procedures that potentially gets patients home sooner. Expect high-quality monitoring of anesthetic agents and body temperature, advanced cardiac architecture for superior ECG signal and wireless gating, and positioning flexibility during functional MR procedures.
New opportunities, new rewards
Expression MR400 can put you in touch with the MR procedures that potentially gets patients home sooner. Expect high-quality monitoring of anesthetic agents and body temperature, advanced cardiac architecture for superior ECG signal and wireless gating, and positioning flexibility during functional MR procedures.
New opportunities, new rewards
Expression MR400 can put you in touch with the MR procedures that potentially gets patients home sooner. Expect high-quality monitoring of anesthetic agents and body temperature, advanced cardiac architecture for superior ECG signal and wireless gating, and positioning flexibility during functional MR procedures.
Expression MR400 can put you in touch with the MR procedures that potentially gets patients home sooner. Expect high-quality monitoring of anesthetic agents and body temperature, advanced cardiac architecture for superior ECG signal and wireless gating, and positioning flexibility during functional MR procedures.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.