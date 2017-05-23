IntelliSpace Portal 9.0, with over 70 clinical applications in total, is an advanced visualization platform that offers a single integrated solution to help you work quickly and efficiently with increased diagnostic confidence – especially during reading and follow-up of multi-faceted cases.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
With the aging population, neurodegenerative disease is on the rise worldwide. Since neurological disorders are often chronic, patients require long-term follow-up, but changes in the brain can be subtle and hard to detect. IntelliSpace Portal 9.0 offers a host of new and enhanced neuro applications such as NeuroQuant®², LoBi¹ and CT Brain Perfusion. These tools are designed to facilitate rapid, objective, quantitative and consistent image evaluation.
Advancing care for the body’s most complex organ
With the aging population, neurodegenerative disease is on the rise worldwide. Since neurological disorders are often chronic, patients require long-term follow-up, but changes in the brain can be subtle and hard to detect. IntelliSpace Portal 9.0 offers a host of new and enhanced neuro applications such as NeuroQuant®², LoBi¹ and CT Brain Perfusion. These tools are designed to facilitate rapid, objective, quantitative and consistent image evaluation.
Advancing care for the body’s most complex organ
With the aging population, neurodegenerative disease is on the rise worldwide. Since neurological disorders are often chronic, patients require long-term follow-up, but changes in the brain can be subtle and hard to detect. IntelliSpace Portal 9.0 offers a host of new and enhanced neuro applications such as NeuroQuant®², LoBi¹ and CT Brain Perfusion. These tools are designed to facilitate rapid, objective, quantitative and consistent image evaluation.
With the aging population, neurodegenerative disease is on the rise worldwide. Since neurological disorders are often chronic, patients require long-term follow-up, but changes in the brain can be subtle and hard to detect. IntelliSpace Portal 9.0 offers a host of new and enhanced neuro applications such as NeuroQuant®², LoBi¹ and CT Brain Perfusion. These tools are designed to facilitate rapid, objective, quantitative and consistent image evaluation.
Manage pulmonary patients with just one reading
Manage pulmonary patients with just one reading
Given the increasing interest in pulmonary care, IntelliSpace Portal 9.0 offers you one comprehensive toolset to help you track pulmonary disease from detection to follow-up. The CT Lung Nodule Assessment (LNA) application streamlines your workflow with a comprehensive set of automatic and semi-automatic features as well as a unique risk assessment tool¹ for clinical decision support. Take advantage of CT Lung Nodule CAD³ along with other applications to perform a variety of tasks, such as measure and track COPD, detect pulmonary emboli, and perform calcium scoring.
Manage pulmonary patients with just one reading
Given the increasing interest in pulmonary care, IntelliSpace Portal 9.0 offers you one comprehensive toolset to help you track pulmonary disease from detection to follow-up. The CT Lung Nodule Assessment (LNA) application streamlines your workflow with a comprehensive set of automatic and semi-automatic features as well as a unique risk assessment tool¹ for clinical decision support. Take advantage of CT Lung Nodule CAD³ along with other applications to perform a variety of tasks, such as measure and track COPD, detect pulmonary emboli, and perform calcium scoring.
Manage pulmonary patients with just one reading
Given the increasing interest in pulmonary care, IntelliSpace Portal 9.0 offers you one comprehensive toolset to help you track pulmonary disease from detection to follow-up. The CT Lung Nodule Assessment (LNA) application streamlines your workflow with a comprehensive set of automatic and semi-automatic features as well as a unique risk assessment tool¹ for clinical decision support. Take advantage of CT Lung Nodule CAD³ along with other applications to perform a variety of tasks, such as measure and track COPD, detect pulmonary emboli, and perform calcium scoring.
Given the increasing interest in pulmonary care, IntelliSpace Portal 9.0 offers you one comprehensive toolset to help you track pulmonary disease from detection to follow-up. The CT Lung Nodule Assessment (LNA) application streamlines your workflow with a comprehensive set of automatic and semi-automatic features as well as a unique risk assessment tool¹ for clinical decision support. Take advantage of CT Lung Nodule CAD³ along with other applications to perform a variety of tasks, such as measure and track COPD, detect pulmonary emboli, and perform calcium scoring.
Access multiple modalities from one integrated platform
Access multiple modalities from one integrated platform
Enhancements have been made to our core Multi Modality applications including Advanced Vessel Analysis (AVA) and Tumor Tracking (MMTT). New functionality aims to speed workflow and provide additional clinical depth such as glucose measurements on MMTT. Now, IntelliSpace Portal 9.0 offers advanced Spectral CT applications to utilize with images from our flagship IQon Spectral CT Scanner. Finally, load your iXR data sets faster than before for a quicker read.
Access multiple modalities from one integrated platform
Enhancements have been made to our core Multi Modality applications including Advanced Vessel Analysis (AVA) and Tumor Tracking (MMTT). New functionality aims to speed workflow and provide additional clinical depth such as glucose measurements on MMTT. Now, IntelliSpace Portal 9.0 offers advanced Spectral CT applications to utilize with images from our flagship IQon Spectral CT Scanner. Finally, load your iXR data sets faster than before for a quicker read.
Access multiple modalities from one integrated platform
Enhancements have been made to our core Multi Modality applications including Advanced Vessel Analysis (AVA) and Tumor Tracking (MMTT). New functionality aims to speed workflow and provide additional clinical depth such as glucose measurements on MMTT. Now, IntelliSpace Portal 9.0 offers advanced Spectral CT applications to utilize with images from our flagship IQon Spectral CT Scanner. Finally, load your iXR data sets faster than before for a quicker read.
Work with multiple patient datasets, but one unifying vision
Work with multiple patient datasets, but one unifying vision
Improved prefetch rules and streamlined PACS integration help you launch cases quickly, and support streamlined integration with the Philips IntelliSpace Cardiovascular suite. RightFit Service Agreements help you stay connected to a steady stream of clinical and IT innovations. They include remote monitoring so that Philips can continually assure system health and performance, and offer real-time support when needed.
Work with multiple patient datasets, but one unifying vision
Improved prefetch rules and streamlined PACS integration help you launch cases quickly, and support streamlined integration with the Philips IntelliSpace Cardiovascular suite. RightFit Service Agreements help you stay connected to a steady stream of clinical and IT innovations. They include remote monitoring so that Philips can continually assure system health and performance, and offer real-time support when needed.
Work with multiple patient datasets, but one unifying vision
Improved prefetch rules and streamlined PACS integration help you launch cases quickly, and support streamlined integration with the Philips IntelliSpace Cardiovascular suite. RightFit Service Agreements help you stay connected to a steady stream of clinical and IT innovations. They include remote monitoring so that Philips can continually assure system health and performance, and offer real-time support when needed.
Diagnose within multiple clinical domains, with one standard for diagnosis
Diagnose within multiple clinical domains, with one standard for diagnosis
Not only in the field of neuro, but also in cardiovascular, Philips continually updates our suite of applications to assure you have comprehensive tools in multiple clinical domains. Enhancements to our TAVI application help speed workflows for vascular access. We continue to enhance the functionality of our MR Cardiac package, even offering 3D printing capabilities, and now offer leakage correction on MR perfusion for greater diagnostic confidence.
Diagnose within multiple clinical domains, with one standard for diagnosis
Not only in the field of neuro, but also in cardiovascular, Philips continually updates our suite of applications to assure you have comprehensive tools in multiple clinical domains. Enhancements to our TAVI application help speed workflows for vascular access. We continue to enhance the functionality of our MR Cardiac package, even offering 3D printing capabilities, and now offer leakage correction on MR perfusion for greater diagnostic confidence.
Diagnose within multiple clinical domains, with one standard for diagnosis
Not only in the field of neuro, but also in cardiovascular, Philips continually updates our suite of applications to assure you have comprehensive tools in multiple clinical domains. Enhancements to our TAVI application help speed workflows for vascular access. We continue to enhance the functionality of our MR Cardiac package, even offering 3D printing capabilities, and now offer leakage correction on MR perfusion for greater diagnostic confidence.
Use multiple advanced tools, while maintaining one consistent workflow
Use multiple advanced tools, while maintaining one consistent workflow
Let the IntelliSpace Portal adapt to your usage patterns with machine learning algorithms to help continually enhance preprocessing rules. Key images are automatically captured for inclusion in reports. And new service offerings provide greater degrees of connectivity so you can get clinical support on the fly.
Use multiple advanced tools, while maintaining one consistent workflow
Let the IntelliSpace Portal adapt to your usage patterns with machine learning algorithms to help continually enhance preprocessing rules. Key images are automatically captured for inclusion in reports. And new service offerings provide greater degrees of connectivity so you can get clinical support on the fly.
Use multiple advanced tools, while maintaining one consistent workflow
Let the IntelliSpace Portal adapt to your usage patterns with machine learning algorithms to help continually enhance preprocessing rules. Key images are automatically captured for inclusion in reports. And new service offerings provide greater degrees of connectivity so you can get clinical support on the fly.
Advancing care for the body’s most complex organ
Manage pulmonary patients with just one reading
Access multiple modalities from one integrated platform
Work with multiple patient datasets, but one unifying vision
With the aging population, neurodegenerative disease is on the rise worldwide. Since neurological disorders are often chronic, patients require long-term follow-up, but changes in the brain can be subtle and hard to detect. IntelliSpace Portal 9.0 offers a host of new and enhanced neuro applications such as NeuroQuant®², LoBi¹ and CT Brain Perfusion. These tools are designed to facilitate rapid, objective, quantitative and consistent image evaluation.
Advancing care for the body’s most complex organ
With the aging population, neurodegenerative disease is on the rise worldwide. Since neurological disorders are often chronic, patients require long-term follow-up, but changes in the brain can be subtle and hard to detect. IntelliSpace Portal 9.0 offers a host of new and enhanced neuro applications such as NeuroQuant®², LoBi¹ and CT Brain Perfusion. These tools are designed to facilitate rapid, objective, quantitative and consistent image evaluation.
Advancing care for the body’s most complex organ
With the aging population, neurodegenerative disease is on the rise worldwide. Since neurological disorders are often chronic, patients require long-term follow-up, but changes in the brain can be subtle and hard to detect. IntelliSpace Portal 9.0 offers a host of new and enhanced neuro applications such as NeuroQuant®², LoBi¹ and CT Brain Perfusion. These tools are designed to facilitate rapid, objective, quantitative and consistent image evaluation.
With the aging population, neurodegenerative disease is on the rise worldwide. Since neurological disorders are often chronic, patients require long-term follow-up, but changes in the brain can be subtle and hard to detect. IntelliSpace Portal 9.0 offers a host of new and enhanced neuro applications such as NeuroQuant®², LoBi¹ and CT Brain Perfusion. These tools are designed to facilitate rapid, objective, quantitative and consistent image evaluation.
Manage pulmonary patients with just one reading
Manage pulmonary patients with just one reading
Given the increasing interest in pulmonary care, IntelliSpace Portal 9.0 offers you one comprehensive toolset to help you track pulmonary disease from detection to follow-up. The CT Lung Nodule Assessment (LNA) application streamlines your workflow with a comprehensive set of automatic and semi-automatic features as well as a unique risk assessment tool¹ for clinical decision support. Take advantage of CT Lung Nodule CAD³ along with other applications to perform a variety of tasks, such as measure and track COPD, detect pulmonary emboli, and perform calcium scoring.
Manage pulmonary patients with just one reading
Given the increasing interest in pulmonary care, IntelliSpace Portal 9.0 offers you one comprehensive toolset to help you track pulmonary disease from detection to follow-up. The CT Lung Nodule Assessment (LNA) application streamlines your workflow with a comprehensive set of automatic and semi-automatic features as well as a unique risk assessment tool¹ for clinical decision support. Take advantage of CT Lung Nodule CAD³ along with other applications to perform a variety of tasks, such as measure and track COPD, detect pulmonary emboli, and perform calcium scoring.
Manage pulmonary patients with just one reading
Given the increasing interest in pulmonary care, IntelliSpace Portal 9.0 offers you one comprehensive toolset to help you track pulmonary disease from detection to follow-up. The CT Lung Nodule Assessment (LNA) application streamlines your workflow with a comprehensive set of automatic and semi-automatic features as well as a unique risk assessment tool¹ for clinical decision support. Take advantage of CT Lung Nodule CAD³ along with other applications to perform a variety of tasks, such as measure and track COPD, detect pulmonary emboli, and perform calcium scoring.
Given the increasing interest in pulmonary care, IntelliSpace Portal 9.0 offers you one comprehensive toolset to help you track pulmonary disease from detection to follow-up. The CT Lung Nodule Assessment (LNA) application streamlines your workflow with a comprehensive set of automatic and semi-automatic features as well as a unique risk assessment tool¹ for clinical decision support. Take advantage of CT Lung Nodule CAD³ along with other applications to perform a variety of tasks, such as measure and track COPD, detect pulmonary emboli, and perform calcium scoring.
Access multiple modalities from one integrated platform
Access multiple modalities from one integrated platform
Enhancements have been made to our core Multi Modality applications including Advanced Vessel Analysis (AVA) and Tumor Tracking (MMTT). New functionality aims to speed workflow and provide additional clinical depth such as glucose measurements on MMTT. Now, IntelliSpace Portal 9.0 offers advanced Spectral CT applications to utilize with images from our flagship IQon Spectral CT Scanner. Finally, load your iXR data sets faster than before for a quicker read.
Access multiple modalities from one integrated platform
Enhancements have been made to our core Multi Modality applications including Advanced Vessel Analysis (AVA) and Tumor Tracking (MMTT). New functionality aims to speed workflow and provide additional clinical depth such as glucose measurements on MMTT. Now, IntelliSpace Portal 9.0 offers advanced Spectral CT applications to utilize with images from our flagship IQon Spectral CT Scanner. Finally, load your iXR data sets faster than before for a quicker read.
Access multiple modalities from one integrated platform
Enhancements have been made to our core Multi Modality applications including Advanced Vessel Analysis (AVA) and Tumor Tracking (MMTT). New functionality aims to speed workflow and provide additional clinical depth such as glucose measurements on MMTT. Now, IntelliSpace Portal 9.0 offers advanced Spectral CT applications to utilize with images from our flagship IQon Spectral CT Scanner. Finally, load your iXR data sets faster than before for a quicker read.
Work with multiple patient datasets, but one unifying vision
Work with multiple patient datasets, but one unifying vision
Improved prefetch rules and streamlined PACS integration help you launch cases quickly, and support streamlined integration with the Philips IntelliSpace Cardiovascular suite. RightFit Service Agreements help you stay connected to a steady stream of clinical and IT innovations. They include remote monitoring so that Philips can continually assure system health and performance, and offer real-time support when needed.
Work with multiple patient datasets, but one unifying vision
Improved prefetch rules and streamlined PACS integration help you launch cases quickly, and support streamlined integration with the Philips IntelliSpace Cardiovascular suite. RightFit Service Agreements help you stay connected to a steady stream of clinical and IT innovations. They include remote monitoring so that Philips can continually assure system health and performance, and offer real-time support when needed.
Work with multiple patient datasets, but one unifying vision
Improved prefetch rules and streamlined PACS integration help you launch cases quickly, and support streamlined integration with the Philips IntelliSpace Cardiovascular suite. RightFit Service Agreements help you stay connected to a steady stream of clinical and IT innovations. They include remote monitoring so that Philips can continually assure system health and performance, and offer real-time support when needed.
Diagnose within multiple clinical domains, with one standard for diagnosis
Diagnose within multiple clinical domains, with one standard for diagnosis
Not only in the field of neuro, but also in cardiovascular, Philips continually updates our suite of applications to assure you have comprehensive tools in multiple clinical domains. Enhancements to our TAVI application help speed workflows for vascular access. We continue to enhance the functionality of our MR Cardiac package, even offering 3D printing capabilities, and now offer leakage correction on MR perfusion for greater diagnostic confidence.
Diagnose within multiple clinical domains, with one standard for diagnosis
Not only in the field of neuro, but also in cardiovascular, Philips continually updates our suite of applications to assure you have comprehensive tools in multiple clinical domains. Enhancements to our TAVI application help speed workflows for vascular access. We continue to enhance the functionality of our MR Cardiac package, even offering 3D printing capabilities, and now offer leakage correction on MR perfusion for greater diagnostic confidence.
Diagnose within multiple clinical domains, with one standard for diagnosis
Not only in the field of neuro, but also in cardiovascular, Philips continually updates our suite of applications to assure you have comprehensive tools in multiple clinical domains. Enhancements to our TAVI application help speed workflows for vascular access. We continue to enhance the functionality of our MR Cardiac package, even offering 3D printing capabilities, and now offer leakage correction on MR perfusion for greater diagnostic confidence.
Use multiple advanced tools, while maintaining one consistent workflow
Use multiple advanced tools, while maintaining one consistent workflow
Let the IntelliSpace Portal adapt to your usage patterns with machine learning algorithms to help continually enhance preprocessing rules. Key images are automatically captured for inclusion in reports. And new service offerings provide greater degrees of connectivity so you can get clinical support on the fly.
Use multiple advanced tools, while maintaining one consistent workflow
Let the IntelliSpace Portal adapt to your usage patterns with machine learning algorithms to help continually enhance preprocessing rules. Key images are automatically captured for inclusion in reports. And new service offerings provide greater degrees of connectivity so you can get clinical support on the fly.
Use multiple advanced tools, while maintaining one consistent workflow
Let the IntelliSpace Portal adapt to your usage patterns with machine learning algorithms to help continually enhance preprocessing rules. Key images are automatically captured for inclusion in reports. And new service offerings provide greater degrees of connectivity so you can get clinical support on the fly.
¹ Pending 510(k), not available for sale in the USA
² NeuroQuant ® is a trademark of CorTechs Labs, Inc.
³ CAD functionality not available for sale in the USA
⁴ Not available for sale in the USA
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.