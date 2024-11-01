Search terms

EN
AR

Microstream CO₂ Extension

Measurement Extension

Find similar products

The Microstream CO₂ Extension provides a compact and flexible way to extend the measurement capabilities of host devices (compatible IntelliVue Multi-Measurement Modules and patient monitors). The extension can be attached directly to the host device and sends its measured waves, numerics, and alerts to a connected IntelliVue host monitor.

Contact & support
Features
Power

Power

Extension is powered during tranport when connected to IntelliVu X3 or MX100.

Power

Extension is powered during tranport when connected to IntelliVu X3 or MX100.

Power

Extension is powered during tranport when connected to IntelliVu X3 or MX100.
  • Power
See all features
Power

Power

Extension is powered during tranport when connected to IntelliVu X3 or MX100.

Power

Extension is powered during tranport when connected to IntelliVu X3 or MX100.

Power

Extension is powered during tranport when connected to IntelliVu X3 or MX100.

Specifications

Physical Specifications
Physical Specifications
Max Weight
  • &lt;0.60 kg/1.3 lb
Dimensions
  • 200 x 97 x 90 mm/7.8 x 3.8 x 3.5 in
Environmental Specifications
Environmental Specifications
Operating Temperature Range
  • 0–40° C/32–104° F
Storage Temperature Range
  • -20–60° C/-4–140° F
Operating Humidity Range
  • 15–95% RH non-condensing
Storage Humidity Range
  • 5–90% RH non-condensing
Operating Altitude Range
  • -500–3000 m/-1640–9842 ft
Storage Altitude Range
  • -500–4600 m/-1640–15091 ft
Ingress Protection
  • IP32 (when in the horizontal position)
Physical Specifications
Physical Specifications
Max Weight
  • &lt;0.60 kg/1.3 lb
Dimensions
  • 200 x 97 x 90 mm/7.8 x 3.8 x 3.5 in
Environmental Specifications
Environmental Specifications
Operating Temperature Range
  • 0–40° C/32–104° F
Storage Temperature Range
  • -20–60° C/-4–140° F
See all specifications
Physical Specifications
Physical Specifications
Max Weight
  • &lt;0.60 kg/1.3 lb
Dimensions
  • 200 x 97 x 90 mm/7.8 x 3.8 x 3.5 in
Environmental Specifications
Environmental Specifications
Operating Temperature Range
  • 0–40° C/32–104° F
Storage Temperature Range
  • -20–60° C/-4–140° F
Operating Humidity Range
  • 15–95% RH non-condensing
Storage Humidity Range
  • 5–90% RH non-condensing
Operating Altitude Range
  • -500–3000 m/-1640–9842 ft
Storage Altitude Range
  • -500–4600 m/-1640–15091 ft
Ingress Protection
  • IP32 (when in the horizontal position)
  • Microstream is a registered trademark of the Medtronic company.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.