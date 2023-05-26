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Genomics Workspace

Connecting your lab to your oncologists

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A combination of Pathology Genomics Workspace and Oncology Tumor Board Orchestrator to support a dedicated Molecular Tumor Board.

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Features
Molecular Tumor Board

Molecular Tumor Board

Intake commercial and in-house genomics reports to bring patient genomic data with disease histology and clinical phenotype to streamline molecular tumor board discussion for therapy options and clinical trial recommendations.

Molecular Tumor Board

Intake commercial and in-house genomics reports to bring patient genomic data with disease histology and clinical phenotype to streamline molecular tumor board discussion for therapy options and clinical trial recommendations.

Molecular Tumor Board

Intake commercial and in-house genomics reports to bring patient genomic data with disease histology and clinical phenotype to streamline molecular tumor board discussion for therapy options and clinical trial recommendations.
MD Anderson PODS

MD Anderson PODS

In an exclusive partnership with MD Anderson, our solution utilizes their Precision Oncology Decision Support(PODS) tool. This tool matches tiered actionable variants to therapy recommendations and clinical trials.

MD Anderson PODS

In an exclusive partnership with MD Anderson, our solution utilizes their Precision Oncology Decision Support(PODS) tool. This tool matches tiered actionable variants to therapy recommendations and clinical trials.

MD Anderson PODS

In an exclusive partnership with MD Anderson, our solution utilizes their Precision Oncology Decision Support(PODS) tool. This tool matches tiered actionable variants to therapy recommendations and clinical trials.
Multiple knowledgebases

Multiple knowledgebases

Comprehensive clinical knowledgebases of most up-to-date literature, therapies and clinical trials from Qiagen N-of-One, Jackson Laboratory, and MD Anderson.

Multiple knowledgebases

Comprehensive clinical knowledgebases of most up-to-date literature, therapies and clinical trials from Qiagen N-of-One, Jackson Laboratory, and MD Anderson.

Multiple knowledgebases

Comprehensive clinical knowledgebases of most up-to-date literature, therapies and clinical trials from Qiagen N-of-One, Jackson Laboratory, and MD Anderson.
Therapy and clinical trial matching

Therapy and clinical trial matching

Clinical recommendations with relevant therapy options and clinical trials matched based on disease indication and genomic variants from partner knowledgebases.

Therapy and clinical trial matching

Clinical recommendations with relevant therapy options and clinical trials matched based on disease indication and genomic variants from partner knowledgebases.

Therapy and clinical trial matching

Clinical recommendations with relevant therapy options and clinical trials matched based on disease indication and genomic variants from partner knowledgebases.
Vendor agnostic integration

Vendor agnostic integration

Our collaborator works with integrating data from multiple systems as well as integrating molecular tumor board recommendations into any EMR – truly vendor agnostic.

Vendor agnostic integration

Our collaborator works with integrating data from multiple systems as well as integrating molecular tumor board recommendations into any EMR – truly vendor agnostic.

Vendor agnostic integration

Our collaborator works with integrating data from multiple systems as well as integrating molecular tumor board recommendations into any EMR – truly vendor agnostic.
Secure, sustainable, and scalable infrastructure

Secure, sustainable, and scalable infrastructure

Dependable mechanism for automatic, secure, quality assured acquisition of clinical and genomic data. Distributed software system with microservices.

Secure, sustainable, and scalable infrastructure

Dependable mechanism for automatic, secure, quality assured acquisition of clinical and genomic data. Distributed software system with microservices.

Secure, sustainable, and scalable infrastructure

Dependable mechanism for automatic, secure, quality assured acquisition of clinical and genomic data. Distributed software system with microservices.
  • Molecular Tumor Board
  • MD Anderson PODS
  • Multiple knowledgebases
  • Therapy and clinical trial matching
See all features
Molecular Tumor Board

Molecular Tumor Board

Intake commercial and in-house genomics reports to bring patient genomic data with disease histology and clinical phenotype to streamline molecular tumor board discussion for therapy options and clinical trial recommendations.

Molecular Tumor Board

Intake commercial and in-house genomics reports to bring patient genomic data with disease histology and clinical phenotype to streamline molecular tumor board discussion for therapy options and clinical trial recommendations.

Molecular Tumor Board

Intake commercial and in-house genomics reports to bring patient genomic data with disease histology and clinical phenotype to streamline molecular tumor board discussion for therapy options and clinical trial recommendations.
MD Anderson PODS

MD Anderson PODS

In an exclusive partnership with MD Anderson, our solution utilizes their Precision Oncology Decision Support(PODS) tool. This tool matches tiered actionable variants to therapy recommendations and clinical trials.

MD Anderson PODS

In an exclusive partnership with MD Anderson, our solution utilizes their Precision Oncology Decision Support(PODS) tool. This tool matches tiered actionable variants to therapy recommendations and clinical trials.

MD Anderson PODS

In an exclusive partnership with MD Anderson, our solution utilizes their Precision Oncology Decision Support(PODS) tool. This tool matches tiered actionable variants to therapy recommendations and clinical trials.
Multiple knowledgebases

Multiple knowledgebases

Comprehensive clinical knowledgebases of most up-to-date literature, therapies and clinical trials from Qiagen N-of-One, Jackson Laboratory, and MD Anderson.

Multiple knowledgebases

Comprehensive clinical knowledgebases of most up-to-date literature, therapies and clinical trials from Qiagen N-of-One, Jackson Laboratory, and MD Anderson.

Multiple knowledgebases

Comprehensive clinical knowledgebases of most up-to-date literature, therapies and clinical trials from Qiagen N-of-One, Jackson Laboratory, and MD Anderson.
Therapy and clinical trial matching

Therapy and clinical trial matching

Clinical recommendations with relevant therapy options and clinical trials matched based on disease indication and genomic variants from partner knowledgebases.

Therapy and clinical trial matching

Clinical recommendations with relevant therapy options and clinical trials matched based on disease indication and genomic variants from partner knowledgebases.

Therapy and clinical trial matching

Clinical recommendations with relevant therapy options and clinical trials matched based on disease indication and genomic variants from partner knowledgebases.
Vendor agnostic integration

Vendor agnostic integration

Our collaborator works with integrating data from multiple systems as well as integrating molecular tumor board recommendations into any EMR – truly vendor agnostic.

Vendor agnostic integration

Our collaborator works with integrating data from multiple systems as well as integrating molecular tumor board recommendations into any EMR – truly vendor agnostic.

Vendor agnostic integration

Our collaborator works with integrating data from multiple systems as well as integrating molecular tumor board recommendations into any EMR – truly vendor agnostic.
Secure, sustainable, and scalable infrastructure

Secure, sustainable, and scalable infrastructure

Dependable mechanism for automatic, secure, quality assured acquisition of clinical and genomic data. Distributed software system with microservices.

Secure, sustainable, and scalable infrastructure

Dependable mechanism for automatic, secure, quality assured acquisition of clinical and genomic data. Distributed software system with microservices.

Secure, sustainable, and scalable infrastructure

Dependable mechanism for automatic, secure, quality assured acquisition of clinical and genomic data. Distributed software system with microservices.
MD Anderson banner background

Philips and MD Anderson collaborate to bring genomic markers into guided, personalized treatments and clinical trial matching

Our Genomics digital platform enables general hospitals, laboratories, and university medical centers to tap into the expertise and treatment guidance of one of the world's foremost cancer centers. Philips connects oncologists and pathologists around the world to MD Anderson's extensive Precision Oncology Decision Support (PODS) system of actionable clinical information and clinical trial matching.

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