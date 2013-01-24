Cancer affects us all. Millions of people around the world are living with the disease and every year, and millions more are newly diagnosed.





According to the National Cancer Institute, patients today usually receive the same treatment as others who have same type and stage of cancer despite growing evidence that they may respond differently.





Philips approach to precision medicine is to arm care teams with expert clinical guidance and a holistic view of the patient’s genotypic and phenotypic information in order to make decisions efficiently, collaboratively and accurately.

